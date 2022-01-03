Hamilton County Has 492 New COVID Cases, 2 More Deaths; Tennessee To Only Give COVID Data Weekly; Georgia COVID Reporting System Overwhelmed

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 492 new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 72,027.

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Monday. The death total is 782. It is reported the deaths were both white females, one age 41-50 and the other was age 71-80.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 150 in Hamilton County. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 79 Hamilton County inpatients and 34 patients are in ICU.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 66,932, which is 93 percent. There are 4,313 active cases.

Tennessee health officials said they will begin reporting the state's COVID numbers weekly, rather than daily.

Georgia reported on Monday the daily status report will not update today due to a large amount of data overwhelming the system. Georgia officials are working to fix the problem and expect to have an update on Tuesday, it was stated.