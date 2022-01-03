 Monday, January 3, 2022 34.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 492 New COVID Cases, 2 More Deaths; Tennessee To Only Give COVID Data Weekly; Georgia COVID Reporting System Overwhelmed

Monday, January 3, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 492 new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 72,027.

The Hamilton County Health Department reported two more coronavirus deaths on Monday. The death total is 782. It is reported the deaths were both white females, one age 41-50 and the other was age 71-80.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 150 in Hamilton County. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 79 Hamilton County inpatients and 34 patients are in ICU.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 66,932, which is 93 percent. There are 4,313 active cases.

Tennessee health officials said they will begin reporting the state's COVID numbers weekly, rather than daily. 

Georgia reported on Monday the daily status report will not update today due to a large amount of data overwhelming the system.  Georgia officials are working to fix the problem and expect to have an update on Tuesday, it was stated.


January 4, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 3, 2022

Fleischmann Joins Colleagues To Oppose Biden’s Vaccine Mandate In Upcoming Supreme Court Case

January 3, 2022

Man Charged With Domestic Assault, Leaving 2 Children Under The Age Of 5 Alone


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABRAHAM, ANGELA WILLIS 6018 PORTER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37341 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

Representative Chuck Fleischmann joined over 130 Members of the House of Representatives and more than 40 Senators in filing an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man is charged with domestic assault and leaving two children under the age of five alone. On New Year’s Eve, law enforcement went to Bunker Hill Road and spoke to a woman, ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABRAHAM, ANGELA WILLIS 6018 PORTER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37341 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BULLOCH, DATA LEBRON 8117 KARR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County HARASSMENT ... (click for more)

Representative Chuck Fleischmann joined over 130 Members of the House of Representatives and more than 40 Senators in filing an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) in the upcoming case considering President Biden’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) requiring private workplaces with over 100 employees ... (click for more)

Col. Willard Sisson Was A Driving Force Behind Patriotic Events In Chattanooga

One of Chattanooga’s most patriotic citizens passed away the last day of 2021. Col. Willard Sisson had a long and distinguished military career in addition to being a loan officer of Chattanooga Federal Savings and Loan Association. Chattanooga Federal president Arnold Chambers said the bank's success was in large part because of Col. Sisson’s leadership. He also served as president ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Need A Resolution?

Northwell Health is a huge healthcare network that is New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, with more than 74,000 employees in 2020. The flagship hospitals of Northwell are North Shore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center. So maybe the last guy you would expect to write an impassioned plea for civility and decency would be a New ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Hendon hooker Can't Wait Til Next Season

The sweat had barely dried from Tennessee’s effort in the Music City Bowl last Thursday in Nashville. The hurt resulting from a 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue was only beginning to be processed. Yet Hendon Hooker already was moving on. In his postgame comments, the Vols quarterback was pointing himself back to Knoxville and on toward next season. He wasn’t intending to go alone ... (click for more)

UTC's Palmer Places Third At Southern Scuffle

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s Brayden Palmer won seven straight matches, including four in overtime to take home third place at the Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear, in the 133-pound weight class. Senior 125-pounder Fabian Gutierrez picked up a sixth-place finish. After dropping his first match of the tournament in overtime, Palmer won seven ... (click for more)


