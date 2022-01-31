 Monday, January 31, 2022 50.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

1st Democratic Candidate Picks Up Papers For County Mayor; More Contenders Join The Field In County Commission Districts 5, 6

Monday, January 31, 2022

Matthew Adams is the first Democratic candidate to pick up for county mayor.

Independent contenders are Richard D. Ford and David Tulis.

Republicans are Matt Hullander, Sabrena Smedley and Weston Wamp.

Only Mr.

Hullander and Ms. Smedley have qualified thus far. The qualifying deadline is Feb. 17.

In County Commission District 5, Phylicia Blackmon and Mike Greer have picked up to run as Democrats. Former Commissioner Greg Beck, Democrat, qualified earlier. Katherlyn Geter is not seeking re-election. 

In County Commission District 6, Justin Pinkerton picked up to run as a Republican. Red Bank Commissioner Ruth Jeno has qualified as a Republican. Incumbent David Sharpe, Democrat, is seeking a new term.

For the School Board's District 10, Republican Christine A. Essex has picked up. She joins Republicans Roddy Coe, Patrick Lee and Faye Robinson.

County Mayor
Matthew Adams (D)

Richard D. Ford (I)

Matt Hullander (R) A

Sabrena Smedley (R) A

David Tulis (I)

Weston Wamp (R)

County Commission 
District 1 - Randy Fairbanks (R) A
District 1 - Gene-O Shipley (R) A
District 1 - Stacy Swallows (R)

District 2 - Chip Baker (R) A

District 3 - Greg Martin (R) A

District 4 - Warren Mackey (D) A

District 5 - Greg Beck (D) A
District 5 - Phylicia Blackmon (D)
District 5 - Mike Greer (D)

District 6 - Ruth Jeno (R) A
District 6 - Justin Pinkerton (R)
District 6 - David Sharpe (D)

District 7 - Lee Helton (R) A
District 7 - Jonathan Mason (R)

District 8 - Mike Chauncey (R) A
District 8 - Larry Grohn (R)
District 8 - Tucker McClendon (R)

District 9 - Steve A. Caudle (R)
District 9 - Steve Highlander (R) A

District 10 - Jeff Eversole (R) A
District 10 - Dean Moorhouse (R) A

District 11 - Montrell Besley (D) A
District 11 - Joe Graham (R)
District 11 - Sean Nix (D)

School Board

District 3 - Jenn Piroth (D)
District 3 - Joe Smith (R) A

District 5 - Karitsa Mosley Jones (D)
District 5 - Charles Paty (R)

District 6 - Jon Baker (R)
District 6 - Ben Connor (D)
District 6 - Cindy Fain (R)
District 6 - Delores Gross Vinson (R) A

District 8 - Katie Perkins (D)
District 8 - Sandy Norris Smith (D)

District 9 - Steve A. Caudle (D)
District 9 - Gary Kuehn (R) A
District 9 - James Walker (R)

District 10 - Roddey Coe (R) A
District 10 - Christine A. Essex (R)
District 10 - Faye Robinson (R)

District 11 - Jill Black (D)
District 11 - Virginia Anne Manson (R)
District 11 - Steve McKinney (R)

Sheriff
Austin Garrett (R) A

Circuit Court Judge 
Division 1 - J B Bennett (R) A

Division 2 - Mike Dumitru (R)
Division 2 - Jim Exum (R)

Division 3 - Marie Williams (R) A

Division 4 - Kyle Hedrick (R) A

Criminal Court Judge
Division 1 - Barry Steelman (R) A

Division 2 - Tom Greenholtz (R) A

Division 3 - Amanda Dunn (R)
Division 3 - Boyd Patterson (R) A
Division 3 - Rebecca J. Stern (R) A

City Court Judge
Division 1 - Brian Bush A
Division 1 - Sherry Paty A

Juvenile Court Judge 
Rob Philyaw (R) A

County Clerk 
Bill Knowles (R) A
George Ryan Love (D)

Chester Heathington

Juvenile Court Clerk 
Gary Behler (R) A 

Chancellor
Part 1 - Pam McNutt Fleenor (R) A
Part 2 - Jeffrey Atherton (R) A

Circuit Court Clerk 
Larry Henry (R) A

Register of Deeds 
Marc Gravitt (R) A

District Attorney
Neal Pinkston (R) A
Coty Wamp (R)

Public Defender 
Steve Smith (R) A

County Trustee
Bill Hullander (R)


Police Blotter: Officer Helps Woman Who's Aged Out Of Foster Care; Porch Decoration Thief Returns

An officer responded to a wellness check on Signal Mountain Road. The woman said she had aged out of foster care and was currently homeless, living in her car. She asked the officer what her options were. After speaking with her, the officer found that she had a valid housing voucher and was working a job at a Red Bank pizza place. The officer told her that at this time there are ... (click for more)

State Calls Witnesses Who Describe Separate Violent Incidents By Man Charged In 2017 Attempted Murder

Cellphone video of Dedrick Lindsey stabbing and taunting a fellow prisoner in a 2020 jailhouse attack was shown during a motion hearing on Monday. Lindsey is being tried for a 2017 attempted first-degree murder, and prosecutor Cameron Williams introduced testimony and video from three other incidents as evidence for the 2017 case. “The state seeks to introduce evidence of ... (click for more)

Opinion

Blind Trust Fodder In Local Campaigns

Let the local campaign rodeo begin. It is the season of fun for the observer, because no one does politics better than the people of Hamilton County. At the same time, political campaigns can be frustrating, stressful, hard emotionally, and exhausting for the candidate and their family. I appreciate the candidate’s willingness to take this challenge for their district and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Diversity And More

At a time when we are being beaten down by ‘diversity,’ am I the only one who thinks race takes a huge backseat when President Biden limits a seat on the Supreme Court to a black female? My definition of diversity includes everybody but from where I sit, the President has committed the unthinkable for the highest court in the land. My dream would be to appoint the very best jurist ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Wrestlers Drop 18-13 Match At Campbell

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s wrestling team dropped a back and forth battle, 18-13 at Campbell to conclude its North Carolina road trip on Sunday afternoon. The Mocs were up 13-12 with two bouts remaining, but the hosts logged two decisions in the upperweight classes to complete their comeback. 24th-ranked 125-pounder, Fabian Gutierrez got the Mocs on the board ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Mystery Surrounds Brady's Retirement

The GOAT may be hanging up his cleats and helmet after 22 years...or is he? There appears to be a shroud of mystery surrounding the announcement that really didn't come this weekend after talk began to circulate late last week, that the 2021 season would be his last. Tributes starting pouring into media outlets, billboards started going up thanking Tom Brady for his great career. ... (click for more)


