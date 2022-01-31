1st Democratic Candidate Picks Up Papers For County Mayor; More Contenders Join The Field In County Commission Districts 5, 6

Matthew Adams is the first Democratic candidate to pick up for county mayor.

Independent contenders are Richard D. Ford and David Tulis.

Republicans are Matt Hullander, Sabrena Smedley and Weston Wamp.

Only Mr. Hullander and Ms. Smedley have qualified thus far. The qualifying deadline is Feb. 17.

In County Commission District 5, Phylicia Blackmon and Mike Greer have picked up to run as Democrats. Former Commissioner Greg Beck, Democrat, qualified earlier. Katherlyn Geter is not seeking re-election.

In County Commission District 6, Justin Pinkerton picked up to run as a Republican. Red Bank Commissioner Ruth Jeno has qualified as a Republican. Incumbent David Sharpe, Democrat, is seeking a new term.

For the School Board's District 10, Republican Christine A. Essex has picked up. She joins Republicans Roddy Coe, Patrick Lee and Faye Robinson.

County Mayor

Matthew Adams (D)

Richard D. Ford (I)

Matt Hullander (R) A



Sabrena Smedley (R) A



David Tulis (I)

Weston Wamp (R)

County Commission

District 1 - Randy Fairbanks (R) A

District 1 - Gene-O Shipley (R) A

District 1 - Stacy Swallows (R)

District 2 - Chip Baker (R) A



District 3 - Greg Martin (R) A



District 4 - Warren Mackey (D) A

District 5 - Greg Beck (D) A

District 5 - Phylicia Blackmon (D)

District 5 - Mike Greer (D)

District 6 - Ruth Jeno (R) A

District 6 - Justin Pinkerton (R)

District 6 - David Sharpe (D)

District 7 - Lee Helton (R) A

District 7 - Jonathan Mason (R)

District 8 - Mike Chauncey (R) A

District 8 - Larry Grohn (R)

District 8 - Tucker McClendon (R)

District 9 - Steve A. Caudle (R)

District 9 - Steve Highlander (R) A

District 10 - Jeff Eversole (R) A

District 10 - Dean Moorhouse (R) A



District 11 - Montrell Besley (D) A

District 11 - Joe Graham (R)

District 11 - Sean Nix (D)

School Board



District 3 - Jenn Piroth (D)

District 3 - Joe Smith (R) A

District 5 - Karitsa Mosley Jones (D)

District 5 - Charles Paty (R)

District 6 - Jon Baker (R)

District 6 - Ben Connor (D)

District 6 - Cindy Fain (R)

District 6 - Delores Gross Vinson (R) A

District 8 - Katie Perkins (D)

District 8 - Sandy Norris Smith (D)

District 9 - Steve A. Caudle (D)

District 9 - Gary Kuehn (R) A

District 9 - James Walker (R)

District 10 - Roddey Coe (R) A

District 10 - Christine A. Essex (R)

District 10 - Faye Robinson (R)

District 11 - Jill Black (D)

District 11 - Virginia Anne Manson (R)

District 11 - Steve McKinney (R)

Sheriff

Austin Garrett (R) A

Circuit Court Judge

Division 1 - J B Bennett (R) A



Division 2 - Mike Dumitru (R)

Division 2 - Jim Exum (R)



Division 3 - Marie Williams (R) A



Division 4 - Kyle Hedrick (R) A

Criminal Court Judge

Division 1 - Barry Steelman (R) A



Division 2 - Tom Greenholtz (R) A



Division 3 - Amanda Dunn (R)

Division 3 - Boyd Patterson (R) A

Division 3 - Rebecca J. Stern (R) A

City Court Judge

Division 1 - Brian Bush A

Division 1 - Sherry Paty A

Juvenile Court Judge

Rob Philyaw (R) A

County Clerk

Bill Knowles (R) A

George Ryan Love (D)

Chester Heathington

Juvenile Court Clerk

Gary Behler (R) A

Chancellor

Part 1 - Pam McNutt Fleenor (R) A

Part 2 - Jeffrey Atherton (R) A



Circuit Court Clerk

Larry Henry (R) A

Register of Deeds

Marc Gravitt (R) A

District Attorney

Neal Pinkston (R) A

Coty Wamp (R)

Public Defender

Steve Smith (R) A

County Trustee

Bill Hullander (R)