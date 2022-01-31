 Monday, January 31, 2022 46.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths, 527 New Cases

Monday, January 31, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday reported 527 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 613 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 89,000. 

There were three more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Monday, for a total of 988.

It is reported the deaths were one male and two females; two white and one black; one age 51-60, one age 61-70 and one age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 289 in Hamilton County, up from 277 on Friday.

Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 113 Hamilton County inpatients and 47 patients are in ICU, down from 54 from Friday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 81,839, which is 92 percent. There are 6,173 active cases, compared to 6,163 on Friday.


January 31, 2022

Governor Bill Lee Delivers 2022 State Of The State Address - Tennessee: America At Its Best

January 31, 2022

Police Blotter: Officer Helps Woman Who's Aged Out Of Foster Care; Porch Decoration Thief Returns

January 31, 2022

Coty Wamp Says She Raises Twice As Much As Incumbent Pinkston; He Says With "Pledges" He Has More


Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday delivered his fourth State of the State address and presented budget and legislative priorities to a joint session of the General Assembly. Key highlights ... (click for more)

An officer responded to a wellness check on Signal Mountain Road. The woman said she had aged out of foster care and was currently homeless, living in her car. She asked the officer what her ... (click for more)

Republican candidate for District Attorney Coty Wamp said she has raised over $130,000 since July 1, saying that is twice as much as incumbent DA Neal Pinkston. She said, "My opponent raised ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Governor Bill Lee Delivers 2022 State Of The State Address - Tennessee: America At Its Best

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Monday delivered his fourth State of the State address and presented budget and legislative priorities to a joint session of the General Assembly. Key highlights are noted below, and the full speech as prepared for delivery can be found on the Governor’s website. A budget overview can be found here. Due to Tennessee’s conservative fiscal management, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Officer Helps Woman Who's Aged Out Of Foster Care; Porch Decoration Thief Returns

An officer responded to a wellness check on Signal Mountain Road. The woman said she had aged out of foster care and was currently homeless, living in her car. She asked the officer what her options were. After speaking with her, the officer found that she had a valid housing voucher and was working a job at a Red Bank pizza place. The officer told her that at this time there are ... (click for more)

Opinion

Blind Trust Fodder In Local Campaigns

Let the local campaign rodeo begin. It is the season of fun for the observer, because no one does politics better than the people of Hamilton County. At the same time, political campaigns can be frustrating, stressful, hard emotionally, and exhausting for the candidate and their family. I appreciate the candidate’s willingness to take this challenge for their district and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Diversity And More

At a time when we are being beaten down by ‘diversity,’ am I the only one who thinks race takes a huge backseat when President Biden limits a seat on the Supreme Court to a black female? My definition of diversity includes everybody but from where I sit, the President has committed the unthinkable for the highest court in the land. My dream would be to appoint the very best jurist ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Wrestlers Drop 18-13 Match At Campbell

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s wrestling team dropped a back and forth battle, 18-13 at Campbell to conclude its North Carolina road trip on Sunday afternoon. The Mocs were up 13-12 with two bouts remaining, but the hosts logged two decisions in the upperweight classes to complete their comeback. 24th-ranked 125-pounder, Fabian Gutierrez got the Mocs on the board ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Mystery Surrounds Brady's Retirement

The GOAT may be hanging up his cleats and helmet after 22 years...or is he? There appears to be a shroud of mystery surrounding the announcement that really didn't come this weekend after talk began to circulate late last week, that the 2021 season would be his last. Tributes starting pouring into media outlets, billboards started going up thanking Tom Brady for his great career. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors