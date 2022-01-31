Hamilton County Has 3 More Coronavirus Deaths, 527 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Monday reported 527 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 613 on Friday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 89,000.

There were three more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Monday, for a total of 988.

It is reported the deaths were one male and two females; two white and one black; one age 51-60, one age 61-70 and one age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 289 in Hamilton County, up from 277 on Friday.

Five more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 113 Hamilton County inpatients and 47 patients are in ICU, down from 54 from Friday.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 81,839, which is 92 percent. There are 6,173 active cases, compared to 6,163 on Friday.