Jonathan Conyers To Represent Himself In Feb. 8 Trial For Attempted Murder

Jonathan Conyers told a judge on Monday at a motion hearing that he intends to represent himself in his Feb. 8 trial. Judge Don Poole advised him to have assistance from attorney Dan Ripper, who attended an earlier hearing.





Conyers is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and possession of firearm in a shooting on the Southside on Aug. 30, 2018. The charges stem from a shooting that left Demontez Russell in critical condition. Conyers is pleading not guilty.





During the motion hearing, the state presented witnesses to rebut Conyers motion. Conyers told the court he asked the clerk to send subpoenas for his witnesses which were allegedly filed in December. Those subpoenas were allegedly never sent out due to Conyers' alleged misunderstanding. Conyers' witnesses did not show up to the motion hearing.





Conyers said his witnesses should have been notified for the motion hearing. Conyers also said he was not prepared to argue and he “was not expecting to have a hearing” on Monday.





“I thought we made it clear last time that you still had some motions to suppress that we set specifically for today,” said Judge Dan Poole. “We have the state’s witnesses here today.”





Judge Don Poole eventually gave Conyers the subpoenas. The motion hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8 before the trial.





“It’s going to be a possible full day of motions,” said Judge Poole regarding the Feb. 8 trial and motion hearing.