Matt Hullander Takes In $255,979 Including $50,000 From The Candidate; Weston Wamp Gets $232,321. Sabrena Smedley $202,260 Including $40,978 From Commission Fund

County mayor candidate Matt Hullander took in $255,979, including $50,000 he gave to the campaign.

Weston Wamp reported $232,321, while Sabrena Smedley had $202,260 this reporting period. She put $40,978 from her County Commission campaign fund into the county mayor race. She has spent just $451.89 thus far.

Mr. Hullander said he spent $47,709. The Wamp campaign has spent $17,931.

The Wamp campaign said, "Entrepreneur Weston Wamp’s campaign for county mayor raised more in campaign contributions and has more cash on hand than Matt Hullander and Sabrena Smedley, based on financial disclosures filed by all three candidates today. Wamp raised $232,321 in contributions and has $214,390 cash on hand, all designated for the primary election.

"Hullander reported raising $255,977.77, but $50,000 of that total was given personally by Hullander, who said he would not self fund less than two months ago. Hullander shows cash on hand of $208,268.64, including $16,000 designated for the general election which cannot be used for the May primary.

"Smedley raised $202,260.54, but $95,978.09 of that total came from a $55,000 personal loan and $40,978.09 was transferred from her County Commission account."

“We encourage voters to look through the donors to our campaign,” said Kyle Bryant, Mr. Wamp’s campaign treasurer. “Who gives to a campaign matters more than how much a campaign raises. Among our donors, voters will find countless examples of visionary Hamilton County entrepreneurs and small business owners who trust Weston to lead our county into the future.”

Mr. Wamp said, “I am incredibly grateful to the people who gave to our campaign. Money is an overrated part of politics, but it speaks to our campaign’s momentum that we lead in the total amount raised and cash on hand.”

Mr. Wamp said, "It was a surprise to see that Hullander gave his campaign $50,000 since he told the Times Free Press and NewsChannel 9 in late November that he did not intend to self-fund his campaign. Matt has the right to spend his own money to get elected, as does Sabrena. But it is always always disappointing to see politicians say one thing and then do another."

The Hullander campaign received than 200 donations with 164 of those coming from Hamilton County.

Hullander officials said, "Matt Hullander launched his campaign on Nov. 12 and within eight weeks has raised over $250,000. With donations coming from across Hamilton County, the campaign has 10 more fundraisers planned through mid-March, and is well positioned to fully fund campaign efforts.

"The first fundraiser of the year for Hullander was held in Lookout Valley. With more than 50 co-chairs, sponsors, hosts and co-hosts, the fundraiser held in the neighborhood of a primary competitor had over 100 participants."

"Campaign spokeswoman Robin Derryberry said, “This remarkable show of support for Matt is a testament that people are ready to put a proven business leader in the mayor’s office. Matt’s campaign places priorities over politics and the message is resonating. The momentum is real and we can’t wait to continue growing efforts across the county.”

Mr. Hullander said, “As we saw the donations coming in, we were humbled by the sheer volume of donations and commitment being made by people- -many we’ve never met. We decided to join them in investing as well. It shows our commitment to the people we hope will entrust us with their vote on May 3.”

He said he has upcoming fundraising events scheduled in Hixson, Lookout Mountain, Ooltewah, Harrison, McLemore, the Hullander Farm, Signal Mountain and Apison.

Campaign treasurer Fred Decosimo said, “Matt’s motto to take something and ‘make it better’ is resonating with Hamilton County voters. They are investing in the future of Hamilton County. We’re going to continue to work hard in the coming months to produce a strong return on those investments.”

Contributions to the Matt Hullander campaign include $3,200 from John Thornton, Eileen Thornton, MBB Investments, Glenn Morris, Hood CPA & Associates, B&M Development, Quality Fence Co., Ironhorse Properties LLC, Lyons Group, and Frost Cutlery Co. Nooga PAC gave $2,000.

Hullander contributions of $1,600 were from Yueliya Timoshchuk, Debra Peace, Karen Donmoyer, Carey Curtsinger, William Miller II, Michael DiSanto, Charles Fisher, Miguel Morales, George Bock, Will Clegg, Robert Guthrie, Anita Decosimo, Tina DiSanto, Kevin Blum, Jerry Bock, Sarah Clegg, Carla Dean, Stephanie Large, J. Brent Large, David Peace, Timothy Donmoyer, Jay Bell, Emory Fisher, Leslie Morales, Kristen Miller, Committee to Elect Jerry Mitchell, Craig Peavy, Ellen Peavy, Clint Dean, Ross Timoshchuk, Marco Forato, Corky Coker, Jonathan Owen, Jon Kinsey, Alan Carter, Russell Friberg, Rick Federico, Robert Decosimo, Thomas White III, Amy Decosimo, Bret Slaton, Tony McInnis, Rick Stern, Patrick Curtsinger, Tom Decosimo, and Todd Henon.

The Hullander campaign received $1,200 from Bobbie Winnie and $1,000 each from Ted Fugunt, Daryl Mann, Linda Hullander, Patrick Carroll, Jason Farmer, Raymond Edler Jr., Brad Rymer, Keith Clingan, Sondra Edler, Matt McGauley, Brent Burks, Jerry Walls, Haresh Patel, Susan Raschal, Darel Dyer, Chris Crimmins, Vincent Tiano, David Costello, Margaret Sheehan, Johnathan Mauldin, Mark Baker, Daniel Kiley, Andrew Ladebauch, Garry Thurman, Alan Hendy, Jon Hughes, Gary Chazen, Chris Thomas, Allan Jones, Mark Warren, Jack Greer, Mitch Carter, Ben Probasco, Bobby Socol, Ryan Rogers, Phillip Barnes, Donnie Hutcherson, Albert Waterhouse, Jeff Badgley, Michael Sutton, Beth Crimmins, Mark Hite, Brian O'Shaugnessy, Jacqueline Ware, Mark Freeman, Richard Pearce, Wayne Covert, James Strain, Fred Skillern, Bettye Skillern, Justyn Amstutz, Tal Abernathy, Michael Rowe, MAP Engineers, Craig Swafford, Christoffer Chiropractic, Kinston Southern Properties LLC, Samuel Smith, W.H. Hill III, Socol Enterprises, Teri Gibson, and Financial Planning Associates.

Contributions to the Sabrena Smedley campaign include $1,600 from Homerata Mortgage, Bassam Issa, Amani Issa, Preschool Learning Academy, Lori Lowery, Minnie Kilgore, Homerate Real Estate, Big Buck Construction, MAP Engineers, Charles Smedley, Harriet Smedley, Alesda Price, Sharp Properties LLC, Emerson Russell, Eric Bradshaw, Deborah Burnette, Charles Lind, Dean Moorhouse, Barry Payne, Jay Bell, Benjamin Phillips, Barry Burnette, Drexler Capital Investments, DALK Enterprises, Keith Dressler, Kristy Smedley, Brent Severs, Melanie Severs, Waters-Holland LLC, Rostis Timoshchuk, Yuliya Timoshchuk, Chester Bankston, Ironhorse Properties and NR Properties.

She got $1,500 from the ASA PAC, $1,100 from Brenda Turner and $1,030 each from Barry Abbott and Mark Hite. The Smedley campaign received $1,000 each from Wayne Rich, Alan Hintz, John Neuhoff, Richard Stern, James Pratt Jr., Misty Bolt, David Kelman, Robert Chazen, Gary Chazen, Brandon Turner, Dar Ringhofer, Ashlee Chambers, Gregory Turner, Phillip Goldberg, and Jan Hughes.

Mr. Wamp got $1,600 from Jason Provonsha, Chuck Pruett, Dennis Reily, Edward Respass, Meghan Respass, Reid Ribble, Jason Rogers, Bonnie Rogers, Dalton Saunders, Nicole Saunders, Mayi Sethi, Manny Sethi, Jeremy Shavers, Joanie Shavers, John Smith, Elaina Smith, Rostic Timoshchuk, Yuliya Timoshchuk, Travis Truett, Alyssa Truett. Karla Valadez, Trace Walker, Mary Wamp, Kim Wamp, Zach Wamp, Coty Wamp, Trey White, Josh Wilson and Nina Wilson.

Hamid Andalib gave $1,500 to the Wamp campaign. David and Jacqueline Parker donated $1,250 each. Kyle Bryant contributed $1,200. Gifts of $1,000 were from Alexis Bogo, Jamie Breneman, David Caines, Lindsay Conrad, Stokeley Doster Jr., Trip Farmer, Jimmy Gallivan, Zan Guerry, Bill Haisten, Christy Haskins, David Haskins, James Hutcherson, Matt Limerick, Stuart McWhorter, Benji Miller, James Moncrief, Pamela Nease, Bruce Nichols, Pragnesh Patel, Donnie Pell, Robert Pippenger, Joy Pippenger, Shirley Pond, Keeley Powell, Forrest Preston, Kevin Rose, Burt Schaer, James Stansell, Shirley Watts, Joseph Wingfield, John Zeiser, Bruce Zeiser and C.M. Zeiser.