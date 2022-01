Hamilton County Has New Record Of 1,014 COVID Cases, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 50 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 1,014 new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 492 on Monday. This is the largest number of new cases reported in Hamilton County since the pandemic began. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 73,041.

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday. The death total is 782.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 156 in Hamilton County, up from 150 on Monday. Seven more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 86 Hamilton County inpatients and 39 patients are in ICU, up from 34 on Monday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 67,142, which is 92 percent. There are 5,117 active cases, compared to 4,313 on Monday.

Tennessee reported 9,230 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 1,462,996 coronavirus cases.



There were 50 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Tuesday, for a total of 20,952.



The state currently has 1,968 people hospitalized from the virus, 137 more than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 11.309 million.



There have been 1,342,838 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 92 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,687 cases, up 9; 39 deaths



Bradley County: 24,247 cases, up 165; 321 deaths, up 1

Grundy County: 3,067 cases, up 4; 64 deaths



Marion County: 6,268 cases, up 24; 110 deaths



McMinn County: 11,345 cases, up 46; 198 deaths, up 1



Meigs County: 2,410 cases, up 11; 46 deaths



Polk County: 3,432 cases, up 12; 50 deaths



Rhea County: 7,484 cases, up 11; 130 deaths



Sequatchie County: 3,258 cases, up 8; 60 deaths



Knox County: 87,981 cases, up 704; 1,076 deaths, up 6



Davidson County: 143,158 cases, up 910; 1,386 deaths, up 2



Shelby County: 178,126 cases, up 1,816; 2,715 deaths, up 5