Red Bank Planning Host Of Projects For The Upcoming Year

At the first Red Bank Commission meeting of 2022, the conversation was about projects on the horizon for the city in the coming year.

City Manager Martin Granum and Police Chief Dan Seymour are working with R.J. Young, a company specializing in business technology solutions, for digital transformation of the city’s website. There will be both audio and visual updates starting with email. Chief Seymour will start the process with a walk-through with the company to get an idea of what it will cost. The goal will be to standardize all the city’s locations including town hall, the community center and fire stations.

An initiative to improve communications with residents will be undertaken this year, with a once-a-month newsletter on the city’s website and will include “flyers” for all the projects the city is involved with. The flyers will be updated as work proceeds.

Mr. Granum has already been working with City Attorney Arnold Stulce to revise the Red Bank liquor ordinance to simplify it and to establish best practices. And there are about a half dozen other ordinances across a wide spectrum of issues that Attorney Stulce will also be looking at to make improvements, said the city manager.

The Trust for Public Land has been contacted by Mr. Granum about two trails in the city. The first is behind the community center that leads up to a ridge and the second connects the ball fields to White Oak Park.

Red Bank’s law enforcement vehicle fleet will be updated including a new fire truck which was ordered in October. A rendering of the new pumper truck was shown at the Tuesday night meeting by Fire Chief Brent Sylar. He said it will be very similar to the Engines Number 1 and 3 with only subtle differences. The chief said delivery is expected to be in February 2023 considering the 370-400 days it will take to build the truck.

Preliminary work is already starting on the Red Bank Jubilee that is scheduled for Saturday, May 7. Plans are being made with an event organizer for a 5-K and 10-K run that morning.

City Hall will be spruced up with photos of “all things Red Bank” taken by a local city photographer.

There are expectations of community engagement for how to develop the old Red Bank Middle School Property on Dayton Boulevard. Improvements in infrastructure will continue, as will promoting economic development, said Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton. Another priority of hers is to ensure that Red Bank employees are properly taken care of.

In reports from the commissioners, Mayor Hollie Berry said that the next Food Pantry will be held at the Red Bank United Methodist Church on Jan. 6 from 4:30 until 6 p.m. Commissioner Ruth Jeno announced that Valentines for Veterans, a tradition that began in 1987, will again be done this year. Volunteers meet at the community center and create hand-made Valentines for veterans. This year the goal is to make and send 1,200 cards. Volunteers are welcome and all materials that are needed will be provided on both Jan. 15 and Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

One item of business at the meeting Tuesday night was the council approving an increased amount of term life insurance that will be provided as a benefit for full-time employees. The benefit will increase from $10,000 to $50,000.