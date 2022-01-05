A woman on Mill Road told police she was scammed on Facebook. She saw an ad under the name Keanu Reeves selling CBD Gummies. She was communicating with them through messaging and agreed to buy three bottles for $49.99 but she was actually charged $249.99 with no way to cancel the order. She said she had paid with her Citi Bank Mastercard and she then called the bank and they told ... (click for more)