January 5, 2022
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Francis M. (Trey) Hamilton III as interim United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee effective Dec. 26, pursuant to 28 U.S.C. ... (click for more)
A woman on Mill Road told police she was scammed on Facebook. She saw an ad under the name Keanu Reeves selling CBD Gummies. She was communicating with them through messaging and agreed to buy three bottles for $49.99 but she was actually charged $249.99 with no way to cancel the order. She said she had paid with her Citi Bank Mastercard and she then called the bank and they told ... (click for more)
When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won’t have the skills that will ... (click for more)
Larry Hogan, the governor of Maryland, declared a 30-day ‘State of Emergency’ on Tuesday after seeing predictions the COVID flu could see over 5,000 people hospitalized in coming weeks in his state. The very same thing could soon happen to a state near you – 34.4 percent of corona tests in Tennessee are now coming back positive. That means one in every three tests in Tennessee is ... (click for more)
The sweat had barely dried from Tennessee’s effort in the Music City Bowl last Thursday in Nashville. The hurt resulting from a 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue was only beginning to be processed. Yet Hendon Hooker already was moving on.
In his postgame comments, the Vols quarterback was pointing himself back to Knoxville and on toward next season. He wasn’t intending to go alone ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs announced a new direction for its volleyball program Tuesday morning. Veteran leader Julie Torbett takes the reins as the first director of volleyball and seventh head coach of the indoor program. She comes to the Scenic City with a sterling reputation as a winner.
"It is an honor to be named the Director of Volleyball at Chattanooga," she began. "I want ... (click for more)