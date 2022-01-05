Man Whose Body Was Found In Ditch In Chattanooga Valley Identified As Calvin Ray Carnes, 68
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
The deceased white male found in a ditch along Highway 193 in Flintstone, Ga., on Tuesday afternoon has been identified as 68-year-old Calvin Ray Carnes. Mr. Carnes' last known address was in the Flintstone area.
Investigators are currently working to determine the manner and cause of Mr. Carnes' death, Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said.
Anyone who may have seen Mr. Carnes walking along the Georgia Highway 193 area between Georgia Highway 2 and the Tennessee State line this past Sunday-Tuesday is asked to contact Detective Zach Simpson at 706-638-1909 ext.1270 or leave a tip at www.walkerso.com