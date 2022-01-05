Dalton Police Department Investigating Bank Fraud

 Wednesday, January 5, 2022 53.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

The Dalton Police Department is investigating another case of a man using stolen bank and identity information from a victim in Florida to try to steal money in Dalton. While the attempt was unsuccessful in this case, the victim's account was later ripped off elsewhere for $4,000 and investigators believe the two incidents are related. The suspect was recorded by bank surveillance cameras. 

The incident happened at the Truist bank branch on Glenwood Avenue last year.

In late October, a man entered the bank branch and attempted to withdraw $4,000 from the victim's account. The victim lives in Jupiter, Fl. The bank called the victim to confirm the transaction because he is from out of town and he told the bank manager that he was indeed not in Dalton. The suspect had a fake ID with the victim's information and also his account numbers and social security number. The victim contacted his local police department in Florida who instructed him to file a report in Dalton. A Dalton detective began an investigation attempting to work with the bank's fraud investigators. In November, the victim reported that despite having had his bank accounts closed and re-opened with different numbers, a suspect was able to withdraw $4,000 from his accounts in Pennsylvania. 

In December, the bank provided Dalton investigators with surveillance pictures of the suspect who unsuccessfully attempted to steal the money in Dalton in October. He is a white male in his 30s or 40s, standing approximately six feet tall with glasses. He had close cropped balding hair.

This case is similar to another incident from November in which a different suspect at two Regions bank locations in Dalton was able to steal $7,500 from a victim living in Palm Harbor, Fl., using a fake ID with stolen identity information and bank account information. 

If you have any information about this suspect's identity or the crime, contact Detective Charles Williams at 706 278-9085, extension 9-152. 


