Chattanooga Is Under Winter Weather Advisory Thursday; Low Around 16 Expected; Closings Announced

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

The Chattanooga Area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday as up to two inches of snow is predicted in the Southern valley of East Tennessee and southwest North Carolina.

A low on Thursday night of around 16 degrees is expected.

The advisory is for 10 a.m. on Thursday to 1 a.m. on Friday.

Slippery road conditions are expected.

Here is the latest forecast:

Tonight
A chance of flurries after 4 am. Patchy fog after 8 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday
Rain and snow before 4 pm, then rain likely between 4 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 5 pm. High near 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 pm, then a chance of flurries between 8 pm and 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 49. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night
Showers likely, mainly after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday
Showers, mainly before  pm. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Walker Transit will be closed Thursday due to the potential for slick travel conditions. The Roper route will continue to run.

Cleveland City Schools will be closed on Thursday, due to forecasted inclement weather.  All after-school activities are canceled. 

The afternoon cases of the Chattanooga City Court for Thursday, at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. are being moved to Thursday, at the same time. 

The morning cases of the Chattanooga City Court for Friday, at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. are being moved to Friday, Jan. 28, at the same time.

 

 



January 5, 2022

Tennessee Has 15,401 New Cases, 46 More Deaths; Hamilton County To Report Update Thursday

Tennessee Has 15,401 New Cases, 46 More Deaths; Hamilton County To Report Update Thursday

The Hamilton County Health Department said that due to technical issues, it is unable to post any COVID-19 data on Wednesday. Updates will resume Thursday. Tennessee reported 15,401 new cases on Wednesday, for a total of 1,478,397 coronavirus cases. There were 46 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Wednesday, for a total of 20,998. The state currently has 2,118 people ... (click for more)

Opinion

DEI: The Death Of Higher Education

When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won’t have the skills that will ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Omicron Gets Worse

Larry Hogan, the governor of Maryland, declared a 30-day ‘State of Emergency’ on Tuesday after seeing predictions the COVID flu could see over 5,000 people hospitalized in coming weeks in his state. The very same thing could soon happen to a state near you – 34.4 percent of corona tests in Tennessee are now coming back positive. That means one in every three tests in Tennessee is ... (click for more)

Sports

#18 Tennessee Hosts Ole Miss

The 18th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball team returns to Thompson-Boling Arena for its SEC home opener Wednesday, hosting Ole Miss at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch Wednesday's game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch . Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Jon Sundvold (analysis) ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Rally Again Against Unranked Arkansas; Rae Burrell Is Back

Tennessee’s 70-63 women’s basketball victory at Arkansas on Sunday didn’t stand out from most of the wins preceding it this season. The Razorbacks weren’t ranked. The Lady Vols fourth-quarter comeback wasn’t usual. They had rallied in the final 10 minutes four previous times. Yet the outcome sounded extra special to coach Kellie Harper. “This is not just a win,” she said ... (click for more)


