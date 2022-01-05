Chattanooga Is Under Winter Weather Advisory Thursday; Low Around 16 Expected; Closings Announced

The Chattanooga Area will be under a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday as up to two inches of snow is predicted in the Southern valley of East Tennessee and southwest North Carolina.

A low on Thursday night of around 16 degrees is expected.

The advisory is for 10 a.m. on Thursday to 1 a.m. on Friday.

Slippery road conditions are expected.

Here is the latest forecast:



Tonight

A chance of flurries after 4 am. Patchy fog after 8 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday

Rain and snow before 4 pm, then rain likely between 4 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 5 pm. High near 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 pm, then a chance of flurries between 8 pm and 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 49. Light east wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday

Showers, mainly before pm. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

---

Walker Transit will be closed Thursday due to the potential for slick travel conditions. The Roper route will continue to run.

Cleveland City Schools will be closed on Thursday, due to forecasted inclement weather. All after-school activities are canceled.

The afternoon cases of the Chattanooga City Court for Thursday, at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. are being moved to Thursday, at the same time.

The morning cases of the Chattanooga City Court for Friday, at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. are being moved to Friday, Jan. 28, at the same time.

