Suspect In Christmas Auto Burglaries Arrested In Bradley County

During the Christmas weekend, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple auto burglaries in Northern Bradley County.

Upon investigation, Austin Plemons was identified as a suspect in the burglaries and taken into custody at a motel on James Asbury Drive. A search warrant was obtained and executed on his motel room. During the search, some of the property from the auto burglaries was recovered, along with items reported stolen in two burglaries reported by the Cleveland Police Department.

Two handguns were also located in the room, one which had previously been reported stolen.

Plemons was charged by Bradley County Sheriff’s Office detectives with five counts of auto burglary, five counts of theft under $1,000, and felon in possession of a firearm. Cleveland Police Department detectives also charged Plemons with two counts of auto burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card.

He was then transported to the Bradley County Jail, where he is in custody.