Two more Chattanooga apartment complexes have sold for big bucks.

Rise at Signal Mountain sold for $47.4 million.

It is located on Mountain Creek Road.

The complex includes studio apartments up to three-bedroom.

The sale was to Sg Rise Llc from Src Rise At Signal Mountain Tic Owner Lp, Jlc Rise At Signal Mountain Tic Owner Llc.

Also, The Grove at Hickory Valley apartment complex sold for $21,732,117.

It is located at 1521 Hickory Valley Road.