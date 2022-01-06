 Thursday, January 6, 2022 39.0°F   overcast   Overcast

20-Year-Old Man Shot On Walker Avenue Wednesday Afternoon

Thursday, January 6, 2022
A 20-year-old man was shot on Walker Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Chattanooga police responded to a person shot at approximately 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Walker Avenue. 
 
Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The man was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Robbery Unit responded to conduct an investigation and learned that the victim was outside near the above location when a suspect produced a firearm and shot him.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.

DA Neal Pinkston Honored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)


Opinion

DEI: The Death Of Higher Education

When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won’t have the skills that will ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mayo Clinic Fires 700

The twinge I felt when I learned Mayo Clinic has just fired 700 employees was real because I have a strong affection for the place. I know and appreciate many of the 76,000 who work for what I consider to be the finest medical center in the world, but because one percent of the staff resisted the COVID vaccine, as of Tuesday they are no longer part of the family. My Achilles ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Start Slow, But Defeat Ole Miss, 66-60, In Overtime

#18 Tennessee started slow, scored only 19 points in the first half, and never led in regulation. But the Vols managed to defeat SEC foe Ole Miss, 66-60, in overtime. Santiago Vescovi hit several big shots down the stretch, including a three-pointer to tie the game at 51 and send it into OT. Neither team scored until 15:48 when the Rebels finally got on the scoreboard. Tennessee ... (click for more)

Chattanooga, Samford Women's Basketball Game Postponed

The Southern Conference women’s basketball game between Chattanooga and Samford on Thursday, Jan. 6, has been postponed due to positive COVID tests and quarantine requirements within the Samford program. The league will attempt to reschedule the contest. Chattanooga is now scheduled to open SoCon play at Mercer on Saturday, Jan. 8, while Samford’s next scheduled contest ... (click for more)


