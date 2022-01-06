20-Year-Old Man Shot On Walker Avenue Wednesday Afternoon
A 20-year-old man was shot on Walker Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Chattanooga police responded to a person shot at approximately 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Walker Avenue.
Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The man was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.
Investigators with the Robbery Unit responded to conduct an investigation and learned that the victim was outside near the above location when a suspect produced a firearm and shot him.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.