January 6, 2022
The Department of Revenue reminds Tennessee drivers that they will receive newly designed license plates in 2022. The new license plates will be available online, by mail and in-person as residents
A woman on Tunnel Boulevard told police a friend had stolen some of her stuff and she wanted to make a police report. The officer asked the woman what items had been stolen and she said that her gun (Jimenez .380), $4,000, her son's Xbox, and her iPad were all taken. The officer asked when this happened and she said it occurred whenever her friend came over. She said the man was
The Department of Revenue reminds Tennessee drivers that they will receive newly designed license plates in 2022. The new license plates will be available online, by mail and in-person as residents complete their annual motor vehicle registration renewals.
Under Tennessee law, the plate may be redesigned every eight years if funds are approved in the General Assembly's annual
When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won't have the skills that will
The twinge I felt when I learned Mayo Clinic has just fired 700 employees was real because I have a strong affection for the place. I know and appreciate many of the 76,000 who work for what I consider to be the finest medical center in the world, but because one percent of the staff resisted the COVID vaccine, as of Tuesday they are no longer part of the family.
My Achilles
The Chattanooga Lookouts have announced their 2022 schedule with game times. On Friday, April 8, the Lookouts will make their season debut when they head on the road to take on the Tennessee Smokies. Four days later the team comes home to kick off their 2022 season against the Birmingham Barons on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:15 p.m.
The full schedule features 69 total home games
University of Kentucky women’s basketball senior guard Rhyne Howard is proving again she is one of the best players in the nation as she has been tabbed to the John R. Wooden Award Top-25 Midseason Watch List, it was announced Wednesday evening.
The players on the list are considered strong candidates for the 2022 John R. Wooden Award Women's Player of the Year presented by