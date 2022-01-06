City Buildings To Reopen At 10 AM On Friday; State Offices Closed

Based on current conditions and forecast, the city of Chattanooga will reopen on Friday at 10 a.m.
Officials said all essential employees will report for duty as normal; essential operations will run as normal. Other, non-essential city employees will begin their workday on a two-hour delay at 10 a.m.
Community Centers, which normally open at 10 a.m., will open on a two-hour delay at noon.
Officials said it is possible that conditions could change and there will be further updates in that case.
Schools closed on Friday include Bradley County, Cleveland, Dayton, Meigs and Dade counties.
Due to continued hazardous weather and travel conditions statewide, including freezing rain, ice and snowfall, Governor Bill Lee has closed state offices on Friday in all West, Middle and East Tennessee state offices.
State employees will utilize work from home capabilities where possible. State services offered online will remain available.
The governor's office said, "All citizens are urged to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel where possible on Friday."
Chattanooga was bypassed by the snow storm, but Nashville got seven inches.