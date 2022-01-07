Man Has Life-Threatening Injuries After Being Hit On McCallie Avenue

It was 62 years ago that Gene T. Reese defeated Richard Bachus in the Chattanooga Golden Gloves classic bout at the Memorial Auditorium. Mr. Reese had won the 1949 and 1950 Chattanooga Golden Gloves Heavyweight Championship. The Jan. 29 event was labeled by some as his comeback bout. Retired broadcaster Jerry Lingerfelt said he was at the event pulling for Reese. Mr. Lingerfelt ... (click for more)

A man on Montview Dr ive told police he was in a heated verbal argument with his wife and he wanted her removed from the house. Police informed him that they couldn't remove her from the home because it's also her residence. The man told police that he was sick and tired of his wife verbally berating him over every little thing. He told police that every time she drinks, she gets ... (click for more)