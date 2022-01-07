UTC Announces Spring Semester COVID Protocols

UTC will open the Spring 2022 semester with COVID protocols to help preserve the continuity of its service to students and the safety of the campus community. Effective immediately the precautions described below will be in place for everyone in the UTC community.CDC approved face masks are strongly recommended inside all campus buildings except when actively eating or drinking and when actively exercising in the Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC).This includes hallways and common spaces of campus residential facilities. Officials hope everyone will comply with this recommendation.Officials intend to preserve the current modalities of course. Where possible and practical, people should maintain social distancing and hold office hours and meetings virtually when feasible.Information about on-campus testing is available on the UTC COVID-19 Information website.Faculty, staff and students who have been exposed to and/or test positive should complete the UTC COVID-19 Guidance Form found on the COVID-19 Information website. Individuals who test positive will be required to isolate as directed by the UTC Campus Support Team.Officials continue to encourage the entire campus community to be vaccinated and obtain boosters when eligible. Vaccine clinics will be offered by UHS on a routine basis. Watch for communication regarding on-campus clinics.The university has established a dedicated hotline for use by members of the campus community with questions not addressed here or on the website. The hotline will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The number is 423 425-1351.