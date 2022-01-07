Hamilton County Health Department Waits On Boosters For Ages 12-15

The Hamilton County Health Department is awaiting guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health regarding the administration of Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for ages 12-15.

It will begin offering boosters to this age group at vaccination sites on Tuesday. Additional details will be available on Monday.

Visit a pharmacy or healthcare provider to have a child receive a booster before Tuesday. Individuals ages 12-15 may receive a booster if it has been a minimum of five months since the second shot in their primary series.

Please visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov or call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 209-8383 if you have questions.