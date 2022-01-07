DA Neal Pinkston Asks TBI To Investigate If Election Rival Coty Wamp Interfered With Arrest; Ms. Wamp Denies She Did Anything Wrong; Claims Probe Used As "Political Weapon"

District Attorney Neal Pinkston has asked the TBI to investigate an incident in which he said Coty Wamp, legal counsel for Sheriff Jim Hammond, may be guilty of official misconduct and witness tampering.

Ms. Wamp, who is running against Mr. Pinkston in the upcoming Republican primary for district attorney, denied that she did anything wrong and said the probe was being used "as a political weapon."

DA Pinkston said he also plans to file a complaint against Ms. Wamp with the board that oversees attorneys in the state.

there was a shooting on Barbee Road in Soddy Daisy on Sunday involving a female victim. He said Soddy Daisy Police identified Hugo Garcia Padilla as the suspect and arrested him with the help of a SWAT Team.

He said Ms. Wamp later notified Soddy Daisy Police that the wrong suspect was in custody. He said that was "based upon her inquiry, talking to witnesses, victims and Padilla's employer. After this alleged intervention, victims recanted their original story, denied Hugo Garcia Padilla is suspect and now accuse Hugo Garcia Robles."

DA Pinkston said, "Soddy Daisy Police state victims are acting strangely after interaction with HCSO legal counsel Wamp and/or others on her behalf that are unknown at this time.

"Further, Wamp and Padilla's employer, Jeff Cannon, attempted to interfere with natural progression of criminal case by asking others to set case for special hearing within next 24 hours, with intention of preventing deportation of Padilla by ICE agents."

Ms. Wamp said, "As to the facts surrounding this fabricated narrative our DA has created for his own political gain, I want to make one thing very clear - I will always seek justice and pursue truth. If I ever come across information that causes me to believe a potentially innocent person has been wrongly accused or incarcerated, just as I did in this situation, I will do everything in my power to remedy it, because I have both an ethical duty as a lawyer to do so but also a moral obligation as a human being. I am happy to answer any questions about this incident, and I look forward to the facts and truth coming out. I have done absolutely nothing wrong, and I will stand by my actions.

"While violent crime is continuing to wreak havoc in our community, our District Attorney has once again proven unfit for office. Instead of focusing on sending violent criminals and drug dealers to prison, he has used his authority and position as a political weapon. It is an absolute abuse of power, and it is disgraceful. The criminal justice system and the authority of a District Attorney should never be used to gain dishonest political advantages. I cannot say I am surprised my opponent has chosen to stoop to this level, but desperate people do desperate things. This is a prime example of why I’m running for office.

"How convenient our District Attorney has asked TBI to investigate one attorney in Chattanooga, and that attorney just happens to be his only political opponent. Going forward, I will continue to talk about the issues that matter. I will continue to create solutions for our criminal justice system, and I will continue to focus on restoring integrity to an office that so badly needs it."

Mr. Pinkston said the request to the TBI was made after discussing the matter with Sheriff Hammond and Deputy Chief Austin Garrett.

Sheriff Hammond said he discussed the issue with DA Pinkston and it was agreed that the TBI should come in and sort it out.

He said he did not plan to question Ms. Wamp about the incident, and he said she would not be on any leave or subject to an internal affairs investigation.

Sheriff Hammond said attorneys "do this all the time. It happens every day with a lawyer trying to help somebody." He added, "I hope she's exonerated. But it could be that she and I both end up with egg on our faces."

Padilla, 40, is charged with reckless endangerment and two counts of aggravated assault.

He has been released from jail and has a court date in Soddy Daisy in February.