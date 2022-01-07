 Friday, January 7, 2022 31.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Cleveland Man Facing Charge After Photo Of 17-Year-Old Girl Getting Out Of Shower Found On His Phone

Friday, January 7, 2022
Johnny Lankford Delaney
Johnny Lankford Delaney

A 42-year-old Cleveland, Tn., has been arrested by East Ridge Police after a video of a 17-year-old girl getting out of a shower was found on his phone.

The girl's mother said she found the video after Johnny Lankford Delaney left his phone behind when he came to pick up their daughter.

She said it was obvious the video had been shot from the rear of her house.

Police agreed, noting that Lankford could see into the room because some blinds were broken.

Officers said Lankford, who is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, did not deny any allegations against him.


DEI: The Death Of Higher Education

When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won’t have the skills that will ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Political Pandering

Jeremy Faison, who as the Caucus chairman is the third leading Republican in the Tennessee Legislature, just got his “15 minutes of fame.” Faison apparently lost his grip while watching a Christian schools basketball game and tried to pick a fight and "pull down the pants" of a game official. The story’s gone viral and every major news source in America has ridiculed the rube. ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Contine To Build Roster, Sign Ualefi To Fourth Season

The Chattanooga Red Wolves have re-signed midfielder, Ualefi Dos Reis, for his fourth season with the club. Transaction pending league and federation approval. Ualefi, the longest tenured member of the club, has been with the Red Wolves since it’s inaugural 2019 season. The veteran midfielder has made 55 appearances, the most of any Red Wolves player in club history. In 2021, ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Gain 28-Point Victory Over #25 Texas A&M

The Lady Vols had a big second quarter and finished 28 points ahead of #25 Texas A&M in Knoxville on Thursday night. Tennessee trailed 21-20 at the end of the first quarter, but enjoyed a 22-7 advantage in the second quarter. Tamari Key had 11 blocks to go with six rebounds and nine points. Jordan Horston scored 18 in the game in which 10 different Lady Vols scored. ... (click for more)


