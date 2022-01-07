Cleveland Man Facing Charge After Photo Of 17-Year-Old Girl Getting Out Of Shower Found On His Phone

A 42-year-old Cleveland, Tn., has been arrested by East Ridge Police after a video of a 17-year-old girl getting out of a shower was found on his phone.

The girl's mother said she found the video after Johnny Lankford Delaney left his phone behind when he came to pick up their daughter.

She said it was obvious the video had been shot from the rear of her house.

Police agreed, noting that Lankford could see into the room because some blinds were broken.

Officers said Lankford, who is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, did not deny any allegations against him.