Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 for Burns & McDonnell Engineering Co., for Contract No. W-17-020-201, Dobbs Branch Basin Improvements – Phase 2, a Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $287,601.75, for a revised contract amount of $1,027,351.75. (Districts 8 & 9) (Consent Decree)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):? Rama, Inc. d/b/a Discount Liquor – Certificate of Compliance (District 6)XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:PLANNINGa. 2021-0234 Robert Polensek (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5848 Highway 153, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to a portion of the site as shown on the attached map. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2021-0234 Robert Polensek (R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5848 Highway 153, from R-2 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2021-0229 Ian Blackmore (Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to amend conditions of Ordinance No. 12397 for the properties located at 1563, 1585, 1605, 1625, 1637, 1650, 1657, 1674, 1681, 1690, 1697, and 1698 Destiny Drive and 6401, 6409, 6412, 6417, 6437, 6442, 6461, and 6468 Serenade Lane. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)c. 2021-0220 Karl Limmer (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6923 Greenway Drive, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2021-0220 Karl Limmer (R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6923 Greenway Drive, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)d. 2021-0230 Tuba Warden (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1030, 1031, and 1037 Wilcox Drive and 8247 Patterson Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2021-0230 Tuba Warden (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1030, 1031, and 1037 Wilcox Drive and 8247 Patterson Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant Version)e. 2021-0222 Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone, and M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone parts of a property located at 1001 Airport Road and an unaddressed property located in the 5900 block of Hancock Road, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-2 Light Industrial Zone, and M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)f. 2021-0217 Maribel Castillo (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3106 10th Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-1 Residential Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)g. 2021-0232 Aaron Bryant (R-1 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 5209 Wilson Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)h. 2021-0236 Juan Elias Chavez Chilel (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3202 Dodds Avenue, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2021-0236 Juan Elias Chavez Chilel (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3202 Dodds Avenue, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)i. 2021-0224 Phoenix Rising Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 OfficeZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2700 Oak Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2021-0224 Phoenix Rising Properties, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2700 Oak Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission)j. 2021-0226 Tuba Warden (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2217 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2021-0226 Tuba Warden (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2217 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)k. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V, Zoning Regulations, Division 5, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone to amend the setback requirements for single-family, townhouse, and multi-unit dwellings and remove the site plan requirements. (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, Article V, Zoning Regulations, Division 5, R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone to amend the setback requirements for single-family, townhouse, and multi-unit dwellings and remove the site plan requirements. (Alternate Version)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSl. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 18, Article III, Section 18-52, pertaining to recyclables.6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)7. Resolutions:PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSParks and Outdoorsa. A resolution authorizing the Interim Deputy Administrator for the Department of Parks and Outdoors to execute an Amendment to the Design Workshop Contract for the Parks and Greenways Master Plan which includes the following alternate and additional scopes of work: (1) Total Asset Management; (2) Statistically Valid Survey; and (3) Data Coordination, for an amendment in the amount of $71,496.00, for a new total contract amount of $291,496.00.Public Worksb. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute the Consent to Assignment of all Purchase Orders for Vendor No. 751629, Civic Engineering and Information Technologies, LLC to CONSOR Engineers, LLC, relative to the following purchase orders: (1) On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for Resident Project Representative (RPR) Services Purchase Order No. 559788; and (2) On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for Professional Surveying Services Purchase Order No. 546283.Transportationc. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works and Transportation to award Contract No. T-21-002, Hardy Street Extension, including, alternate scope for ADA ramps on the east side of Roanoke to Thomas Brothers Construction Company, Inc. for contract amount of $832,639.80, as shown in the attached bid schedule, plus a contingency amount of $83,263.98, for a total amount of $915,903.78. (District 8)d. A resolution authorizing the Department of Public Works and Transportation to erect commemorative, secondary street name signs on Healthy Street from Glenwood Drive to De Sales Avenue designating said portions of Healthy Street as “MaryEllen Locher Way”. (District 9)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.