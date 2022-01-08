 Saturday, January 8, 2022 30.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Tim Boyd Proposing Resolution To Bar Constitutional Officers From Hiring Their Relatives

County Commissioner Tim Boyd said he is introducing a resolution to prohibit county funds being used by Constitutional officers to pay the salaries or supplement paying the salaries of "family members" (as defined by the state) working in the same department. 

He said this does not include "family members" who may be working in the same department being paid with "collected fees", "state" or "federal funds."

Commissioner Boyd said he sent out a survey to Constitutional officers asking if they have family members working for them.

He said 17 out of 26 officers who receiving the survey question have responded thus far.

All of those answering said they have no family members either working for them or being paid with county funds, he stated.

Commissioner Boyd, who is not seeking re-election in District 8, has raised the issue of District Attorney Neal Pinkston having his wife, Melydia Clewell, and her brother on his staff.

DA Pinkston earlier prosecuted Commissioner Boyd for extortion. It went to trial with a hung jury and was later dismissed. 



January 8, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Steals Car But Brings It Back Worse For The Wear; Pizza Hut Delivery Man Has Wallet Stolen By Hitchhiker

January 8, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 7, 2022

Piece Of Early Local Radio Sports Broadcasting, Amateur Boxing History Surfaces


A man said his car was stolen and returned to Chatt Town Radiator at 3315 Brainerd Road. Video surveillance at the business showed an unidentifiable white male enter the vehicle and drive away ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: DAVIS, GEORGE LEON 1417 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 51 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPTED) ... (click for more)

It was 62 years ago that Gene T. Reese defeated Richard Bachus in the Chattanooga Golden Gloves classic bout at the Memorial Auditorium. Mr. Reese had won the 1949 and 1950 Chattanooga Golden ... (click for more)



Opinion

DEI: The Death Of Higher Education

When I attended university, education was the ultimate tool for acquiring a better job. Not any more. We are no longer in a meritocracy-based job market, but a DEI clusterflop. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has never been demonstrated to make a person a better and more productive employee. You may get hired, but you will have difficulty because you won’t have the skills that will ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

WINTERTIME IS HERE It's winter time, the gentle breezes blow, Seventy miles an hour at twenty-five below. Oh, how I love, when the snow's up to your butt, You take a breath of winter and your nose gets frozen shut. Yes, the weather here is wonderful so I guess I'll hang around... I could never leave 'cause I'm frozen to the ground! * * * SUBJECT: SENIOR ... (click for more)

Sports

Red Wolves Contine To Build Roster, Sign Ualefi To Fourth Season

The Chattanooga Red Wolves have re-signed midfielder, Ualefi Dos Reis, for his fourth season with the club. Transaction pending league and federation approval. Ualefi, the longest tenured member of the club, has been with the Red Wolves since it’s inaugural 2019 season. The veteran midfielder has made 55 appearances, the most of any Red Wolves player in club history. In 2021, ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Gain 28-Point Victory Over #25 Texas A&M

The Lady Vols had a big second quarter and finished 28 points ahead of #25 Texas A&M in Knoxville on Thursday night. Tennessee trailed 21-20 at the end of the first quarter, but enjoyed a 22-7 advantage in the second quarter. Tamari Key had 11 blocks to go with six rebounds and nine points. Jordan Horston scored 18 in the game in which 10 different Lady Vols scored. ... (click for more)


