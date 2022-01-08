Tim Boyd Proposing Resolution To Bar Constitutional Officers From Hiring Their Relatives

County Commissioner Tim Boyd said he is introducing a resolution to prohibit county funds being used by Constitutional officers to pay the salaries or supplement paying the salaries of "family members" (as defined by the state) working in the same department.

He said this does not include "family members" who may be working in the same department being paid with "collected fees", "state" or "federal funds."

Commissioner Boyd said he sent out a survey to Constitutional officers asking if they have family members working for them.

He said 17 out of 26 officers who receiving the survey question have responded thus far.

All of those answering said they have no family members either working for them or being paid with county funds, he stated.

Commissioner Boyd, who is not seeking re-election in District 8, has raised the issue of District Attorney Neal Pinkston having his wife, Melydia Clewell, and her brother on his staff.

DA Pinkston earlier prosecuted Commissioner Boyd for extortion. It went to trial with a hung jury and was later dismissed.



