Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AUSTIN, DEONTAE CLAYTON

206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



AUSTIN-COOK, KATHLEEN

1105 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BEISE, BRIAN RUSSELL

21 S CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLOUNT JR, KENNETH ANTHONY

1043 HIBBLER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $10000.00



DACOSTA, KRISTIAN ALEXANDER

1500 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS DRIVING



DARLEY, PEGGY LYNN

4905 ORCHARD DR APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOBBINS, ETHAN COLE

29817 AL HWY 71 BRYANT, 359585615

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DOMINGUEZ, CLARA MARIE157 BELTZ LN DAYTON, 373212812Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDYER, TABATHA KAY4918 INTEGRA PRESERVE CT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFAIRCHILD, JONATHAN GRAHAM26 MABRY PLACE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GRANGER, KATHRYN SKYE115 SHOPE RIDGE LANE RINNGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTASSAULT ON POLICEJOHNSON, JOHN TALLEY800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJOHNSON, MALCOLM JAMAR1205 BOYNTON DR APT. #6 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJONES, JAMES DEWAYNE2803 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMARSHALL, BRYANT RANDELL7561 HAMPSTEAD HALL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASEMCKIBBEN, CARMEN ADELIA4621 MAYWOOD LKN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTMILLER, CRYSTAL LYNN225 SHOPE RIDGE ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMILLER, JACOB EDWARD9935 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MURPHY, JUSTIN DARNELL3612 HELEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374121535Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPILIPAKA, VADIM VLADIMIROVICH386 IVY WAY CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POWERS, ROGER A448 SLEEPY VALLEY RD MADISONVILLE, 373546965Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRECTOR, AUSTIN CASEY8701 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYROACH, KIMBERLY DIAHANNA3814 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)ROLLINS, DAKOTA RICHARD1416 OLD NEAL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37370Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STAMPER, WILLIAM DAVID8789 MILLARD LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSWILLIAMS, DAVID S619 LAYFIELD RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)