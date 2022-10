Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKINS, CHANCY SHAWN

8842 FRONTAGE RD NW CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ALLISON, ALESHA HOPE

9416 CATHOWKEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BELL, KEVIN ALEXANDER

1911 OAK ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN

7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374212357

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING



BOYLAND, JAYLA JABRIA

12412 TYLER SPRINGS LN HUMBLE, 77346

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE

4702 BEVERLY KAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374162306

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BUCKLES, ALISA RUTH

1700 STRAWBERRY LANE HIXSON, 34373

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CAPERTON, GEORGE

643 MAPLE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023924

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



CAVITT, KRISTY LEIGH

6427 MILL STREAM DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO.





GEORGIA)CHITTICKS, TYRONE I959 GATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthSIMPLE POSSESSIONFELIX, MELINDA SEBASTIAN3112 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FRANCISCO, JUAN MONTEJO3222 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ROBBERYRAPEAGGRAVATED BURGLARYGILLIAM, BRYAN SCOTT4019 ELDRIDGE VIEW RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERVIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDERHARDEN, DIANE ELIZABETH4163 COTTONPORT RD DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYHARTMAN, TOMMY LEE DEAN11046 LOOP RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHERNANDEZ, MARK ALLEN528 EAST CEDAR INDEPENDENCE, 66061Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURESOLICITATION OF A MINORSOLICITATION OF A MINORSEXUAL BATTERY BY AUTHORITY FIGURESOLICITATION OF A MINORSOLICITATION OF A MINORTAMPERING WITH EVIDENCEHUDGINS, COREY4812 ARROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJOHNSON, CARRIE BETH11319 OLD DAYTON PK SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEFFEW, DANNY EUGENE4715 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 373435156Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LYONS, DUSTIN L7429 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214873Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTMONDS, TRACY DEWAYNE9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $5,000.00FELONY EVADING ARRESTIMPROPER PASSINGSPEEDINGPEREZ JERMONIMO, OTO MARADONA1532 JOINER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESAMUEL, ANDRE ERNEST7255 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374216788Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSEBASTIAN, PEDRO1700 KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHULTZ, RICHARD WESLEY310 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114854Age at Arrest: 70 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGWOODLEY, JALEN1411 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDWOODLEY, MILIK1411 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED