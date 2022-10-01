 Saturday, October 1, 2022 54.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

California Congressman With Clean Energy Focus To Visit Chattanooga

Saturday, October 1, 2022

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, the Silicon Valley Congressman known as the driving force behind the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, is visiting Chattanooga to learn more about the city’s burgeoning clean energy and sustainable manufacturing sectors. 

Rep.

Khanna, who is traveling to the Scenic City at the invitation of Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, will tour EPB and a number of Chattanooga’s advanced manufacturing facilities during his stay.

Rep. Khanna uses the term “economic patriotism” to describe a growing desire across the country to invest in next-generation technologies, manufacturing and energy that produce jobs and intellectual property here in the U.S., it was stated.

The CHIPS and Science Act will allot approximately $50 billion to stateside semiconductor research and production, aimed at "helping to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks, jobs erosion, and national security concerns that have emerged over the past few years amid the pandemic and other trade disruptions."

“I’m proud to welcome Rep. Ro Khanna, one of our nation’s preeminent voices on creating clean, sustainable jobs, as we work to build the next generation of manufacturing right here in Chattanooga,” said Mayor Kelly. “Sustainability is at the core of Chattanooga’s DNA, and it’s thanks in part to our strong relationships at the local, state and federal levels that we continue to punch above our weight.”

As part of his visit, Rep. Khanna will visit Novonix, which is erecting a $160 million graphite battery plant in Alstom’s former turbine manufacturing facility, and which will elevate Chattanooga’s role in the electric vehicle industry. He will also tour Volkswagen, which is ramping up production of its all-electric ID.4, a mainstream electric vehicle that the manufacturer is producing in volume, as well as EPB, the municipal electric utility which recently unveiled the fastest community-wide internet in the world.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Mayor Kelly in Chattanooga to see the advanced manufacturing facilities and technology development initiatives that have allowed the city to become a leader in clean energy,” said Rep. Khanna. “By revitalizing American manufacturing and investing in the industries of the future, we can create good paying jobs and help stitch this country back together.”


October 1, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Loses Her Mother's-In-Law Car; Woman Thinks Neighbor Stole Her Lawn Chair

October 1, 2022

October 1, 2022

Dayton Crash Victim To Have Funeral At Rhea County High School


Police Blotter: Woman Loses Her Mother's-In-Law Car; Woman Thinks Neighbor Stole Her Lawn Chair

California Congressman With Clean Energy Focus To Visit Chattanooga

The Not-So-Gay Pride Week

Thank you for the Chattanoogan article excerpting comments expressed about "Pride Week" at the Chattanooga City Council meeting this week. Apparently now June is LGBT Pride Month but now October has been declared LBGT History Month, in case you did not get enough of it in June. There have been strong objections raised about events targeting "youth" after videos of very young ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In October

The frost has yet to get to my garden but as I collect orchids and onions for an October delivery it is downright chilly. Thank goodness for the afternoon sun as we prepare to plant our winter rye grass seed and wish for more rain. As is my monthly custom, there is an abundance of orchids and onions to deliver on this first day of October so let’s get going … AN ORCHID to Dr. ... (click for more)

10th Ranked Mocs Travel To In-State Rival ETSU

The 10th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs stay on the road for week 5 traveling back into Southern Conference play. It’s Rail Rivalry time with ETSU on the docket. It’s a tale of teams trying to do similar things but in very different positions at kickoff. The Mocs are 1-0 and tied with Mercer, Furman and Samford atop the SoCon standings. The Bucs are 0-2 and need a win to turn their ... (click for more)

Coach Poppie, Chattanooga Women Begin Practice

Chatter bounced across the walls, mingled with dribbling basketballs as the Shawn Poppie Era of Chattanooga women’s basketball got underway. With the tip-off of the 2022-23 season just under six weeks away, the Mocs hit the court, full of energy, ready to get the 49th season of Chattanooga basketball underway. “It’s a different feeling, being ‘first official day,” Mocs ... (click for more)


