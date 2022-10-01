California Congressman With Clean Energy Focus To Visit Chattanooga

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, the Silicon Valley Congressman known as the driving force behind the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, is visiting Chattanooga to learn more about the city’s burgeoning clean energy and sustainable manufacturing sectors.

Rep. Khanna, who is traveling to the Scenic City at the invitation of Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, will tour EPB and a number of Chattanooga’s advanced manufacturing facilities during his stay.

Rep. Khanna uses the term “economic patriotism” to describe a growing desire across the country to invest in next-generation technologies, manufacturing and energy that produce jobs and intellectual property here in the U.S., it was stated.

The CHIPS and Science Act will allot approximately $50 billion to stateside semiconductor research and production, aimed at "helping to alleviate supply chain bottlenecks, jobs erosion, and national security concerns that have emerged over the past few years amid the pandemic and other trade disruptions."

“I’m proud to welcome Rep. Ro Khanna, one of our nation’s preeminent voices on creating clean, sustainable jobs, as we work to build the next generation of manufacturing right here in Chattanooga,” said Mayor Kelly. “Sustainability is at the core of Chattanooga’s DNA, and it’s thanks in part to our strong relationships at the local, state and federal levels that we continue to punch above our weight.”

As part of his visit, Rep. Khanna will visit Novonix, which is erecting a $160 million graphite battery plant in Alstom’s former turbine manufacturing facility, and which will elevate Chattanooga’s role in the electric vehicle industry. He will also tour Volkswagen, which is ramping up production of its all-electric ID.4, a mainstream electric vehicle that the manufacturer is producing in volume, as well as EPB, the municipal electric utility which recently unveiled the fastest community-wide internet in the world.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Mayor Kelly in Chattanooga to see the advanced manufacturing facilities and technology development initiatives that have allowed the city to become a leader in clean energy,” said Rep. Khanna. “By revitalizing American manufacturing and investing in the industries of the future, we can create good paying jobs and help stitch this country back together.”