42-Year-Old Man Drowns At Marina On Chickamauga Lake Saturday

Saturday, October 1, 2022

A 42-year-old Hamilton County man drowned at a marina on Chickamauga Lake on Saturday afternoon. 

TWRA Officers responded to a 911 call around 2 p.m. for a missing person, at the Erwin Marina. A man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser boat had disappeared. 

Witnesses said the man backed his truck and trailer and was attempting to load his boat. He exited the boat and was attempting to keep the vessel off rocks near the docks. The boat, over 30 feet in length, was being pushed due to high winds. The man was not wearing a life jacket. 

TWRA, along with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue, Chattanooga Fire Department, Hamilton County EMS, TVA Police and Hamilton County STARS responded. TWRA officers utilized the remote operated vehicle and quickly located the man in about four feet of water.  The victim was transported to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner’s office. 

This is the 26th boating-related fatality this year. 
 
The name of the deceased will be released after next-of-kin notifications. 


October 2, 2022

Police Blotter: Scorned Woman Takes Man’s 3 Remotes; Man Reneges On Kidnapping Allegation

A man on S. Seminole Drive told police he had a female friend over at his residence. He said the woman stayed for around two days. The man said the woman was informed of his relationship with other women and became upset. It was then the man woke to find the woman gone, along with his three remotes. The man contacted the woman and she said she had the remotes with her. The man simply

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALVARADO-MARTINEZ, ALEJANDRO ENRIQUE 2606 E 45 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 46 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

The Not-So-Gay Pride Week

Thank you for the Chattanoogan article excerpting comments expressed about "Pride Week" at the Chattanooga City Council meeting this week. Apparently now June is LGBT Pride Month but now October has been declared LBGT History Month, in case you did not get enough of it in June. There have been strong objections raised about events targeting "youth" after videos of very young

Roy Exum: My Garden In October

The frost has yet to get to my garden but as I collect orchids and onions for an October delivery it is downright chilly. Thank goodness for the afternoon sun as we prepare to plant our winter rye grass seed and wish for more rain. As is my monthly custom, there is an abundance of orchids and onions to deliver on this first day of October so let's get going … AN ORCHID to Dr.

Mocs Have Big Second-Half Comeback To Win At ETSU

Allym Ford ran for two of three fourth quarter touchdowns as the UTC Mocs came back from a 13-0 halftime shutout for a victory at ETSU. Holding the Bucs to only a second half field goal, Chattanooga won 24-16. It was the fourth largest comeback in school history and the largest halftime deficit overcome. The three larger were 18 points each against Furman (10/23/2010) and

Cleveland State Hoops Team Begin Practice Saturday

If it's October 1, then it is college basketball time in Tennessee. With the official practice opening for NJCAA basketball, Cleveland State's Head Women's Basketball Coach Evelynn Thompson and Rafael Howard, Head Men's Basketball Coach enthusiastically release their 2022-2023 season schedule. Falling just one game short of going to the 2021-2022 National Tournament, the Lady


