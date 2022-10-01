 Saturday, October 1, 2022 68.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Fleischmann Praises The Release Of Matthew Heath From Captivity In Venezuela

Saturday, October 1, 2022
Representative Chuck Fleischmann on Saturday praised the release of Tennessee resident and Marine Corps veteran Matthew Health, who had been held captive in Venezuela for over two years.
 
“Praise God that Matthew Heath has been released from his wrongful captivity and is coming home to his family. Throughout the over two years that Matthew was held, his family never gave up on bringing him home. Today is a joyous and incredible day, and I want to thank everyone involved in bringing Matthew home.
Please join Brenda and me to continue praying for Matthew’s health and recovery from his captivity,” Rep. Fleischmann said.

PHOTOS: Baylor Stops McCallie

California Congressman With Clean Energy Focus To Visit Chattanooga

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, the Silicon Valley Congressman known as the driving force behind the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, is visiting Chattanooga to learn more about the city's burgeoning clean energy and sustainable manufacturing sectors. Rep. Khanna, who is traveling to the Scenic City at the invitation of Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, will tour EPB and a number of Chattanooga's

The Not-So-Gay Pride Week

Thank you for the Chattanoogan article excerpting comments expressed about "Pride Week" at the Chattanooga City Council meeting this week. Apparently now June is LGBT Pride Month but now October has been declared LBGT History Month, in case you did not get enough of it in June. There have been strong objections raised about events targeting "youth" after videos of very young

Roy Exum: My Garden In October

The frost has yet to get to my garden but as I collect orchids and onions for an October delivery it is downright chilly. Thank goodness for the afternoon sun as we prepare to plant our winter rye grass seed and wish for more rain. As is my monthly custom, there is an abundance of orchids and onions to deliver on this first day of October so let's get going … AN ORCHID to Dr.

Mocs Have Big Second-Half Comeback To Win At ETSU

Allym Ford ran for two of three fourth quarter touchdowns as the UTC Mocs came back from a 13-0 halftime shutout for a victory at ETSU. Holding the Bucs to only a second half field goal, Chattanooga won 24-16. It was the fourth largest comeback in school history and the largest halftime deficit overcome. The three larger were 18 points each against Furman (10/23/2010) and

Cleveland State Hoops Team Begin Practice Saturday

If it's October 1, then it is college basketball time in Tennessee. With the official practice opening for NJCAA basketball, Cleveland State's Head Women's Basketball Coach Evelynn Thompson and Rafael Howard, Head Men's Basketball Coach enthusiastically release their 2022-2023 season schedule. Falling just one game short of going to the 2021-2022 National Tournament, the Lady


