Fleischmann Praises The Release Of Matthew Heath From Captivity In Venezuela

Representative Chuck Fleischmann on Saturday praised the release of Tennessee resident and Marine Corps veteran Matthew Health, who had been held captive in Venezuela for over two years.“Praise God that Matthew Heath has been released from his wrongful captivity and is coming home to his family. Throughout the over two years that Matthew was held, his family never gave up on bringing him home. Today is a joyous and incredible day, and I want to thank everyone involved in bringing Matthew home.Please join Brenda and me to continue praying for Matthew’s health and recovery from his captivity,” Rep. Fleischmann said.