Police Blotter: Thieves Who Stole 2 Riding Lawnmowers Caught After They Wreck; $15,000 Worth Of Copper Wire Stolen From Construction Site

Officers responded to assist Airport police who were out with two black males with a vehicle pulling a trailer that was wrecked and broke down. The vehicle had the trailer pop off the ball and crash into the vehicle, causing damage. The trailer was carrying two new riding lawnmowers. Both men left the scene on foot. While Airport police were out with the vehicle, another vehicle (white) pulled up and a black male got out, identified himself and asked if he could get his ID out of the vehicle towing the trailer. When that man saw CPD rounding the corner, he jumped in the white vehicle and left. Officers were unable to catch up to the white vehicle. Officers found registration in the vehicle towing the trailer that came back to that man. Officers were able to determine that the trailer and two lawnmowers were stolen and located a damaged/knocked down fence at Chattanooga Tractor surrounding commercial lawn and tractor equipment a few miles away. Officers were able to get the owner on scene to confirm the trailer and two mowers belonged to his business. The man hooked the trailer up to his business truck and took the property back to his storage yard. He also confirmed the fence was not damaged prior and had occurred from the theft. All property was returned to owner on scene and damaged property was noted.

* * *

A man called police to a residence on E. Main Street. A woman there became upset at the fact that police had been called out to her address. The man told police he had personal belongings which he wished to retrieve from the home. The woman told police that she was more than happy for the man to retrieve his property as long as it was later in the day. The man did not have a problem with this and continued on to work without incident.

* * *

A woman told police that her vehicle had been damaged the day before between 7:50 a.m. and 4 p.m. while parked at Chattanooga Preparatory School. The passenger side rear door weathering had been removed. The woman said nothing from the vehicle had been taken or that anyone had been inside the vehicle. She said the damage to the vehicle was possibly $1,000. There is not

camera footage of the area and no suspect information. Police added the area to the Watch List and notified the school security of the issue as well.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police he observed a person dressed in all black around the vicinity of CGLA, 4800 Hwy. 58. Police located a black male wearing all black clothes with a long sleeve shirt and a face mask. The man had two knives on his waist at the time. Upon speaking with him, he gave police his name, which was confirmed as the name an officer suspected before his arrival from the area and description. The man has a skin condition where he has to cover his skin in the sun. The man said he was just out on his morning walk. He usually walks every morning.

* * *



A woman told police that while at work at Parkridge Hospital, 2333 McCallie Ave., someone cut the catalytic converter off of her Hyundai Santa Fe and stole it. She said her vehicle was parked near the main entrance to the hospital and she will check with security to see if there may be video of the incident.

* * *



An employee of RLP Construction, 1715 Union Ave., reported the theft of a Stihl TS420 14" concrete saw. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported around the Ace Hardware, 2700 Broad St. Police spoke with the man and asked if he wanted a ride to The Community Kitchen at 727 E. 11th St. The man accepted and was given a ride without incident.

* * *

A man told police a black male (45-50 years of age) approached him and two friends sitting on a park bench at 736 Market St. He said the man asked him and the others for a cigarette and cursed at him, saying he would kill him. He said the man then got on the bus. He said the man has been frequenting the downtown area.

* * *

An employee of The Community Kitchen, 727 E. 11th St., told police she had found a Ziploc bag full of unknown pills on a bench inside the establishment that she wished to turn over to police. Officers will be taking these pills to CPD's Property Division to be destroyed.

* * *

Police were dispatched to back up a TN park ranger who was working on a theft from a vehicle that occurred at a local park, the Blue Hole. The thieves had taken four credit cards from the victim's vehicle. The thieves then used one of the cards at the Best Buy at 5591 Hwy. 153 to purchase an Apple MacBook for $2,515.15. The victim said she had already canceled her cards and made her financial institution aware. She will contact police if any more charges pop up. Police were able to get pictures of the three suspects, who they will attempt to identify.

* * *

An employee at the Hamilton County Clerk Tag and Title Office, 6135 Heritage Park Dr., told police a man was attempting to register a stolen vehicle in Tennessee. Police observed the paperwork and retrieved copies that show the man purchasing a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado for $500 from another man, which had a VIN which was reported stolen out of Ringgold. Police spoke with the man on scene and he said he didn't know the vehicle was stolen and that he assumed it was legit after buying it from the other man. He said he knew there were issues over the title of the vehicle previously which involved his friend (the other man) getting charged with theft in regards to the truck, but he assumed all of this was cleared up. He said the truck is in Ringgold located somewhere off of Old Three Notch Road. Police then notified the agencies in Georgia about this and they will follow up.

* * *

An electrical contractor working on a construction site at 1512 Market St. told police he discovered that approximately $10,000-$15,000 worth of copper wiring had been stolen. It is unknown when this theft occurred. There is no suspect information.