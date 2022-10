Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, JACOB WYATT

10941 HIGH RIVER DR SODDY DAISY, 373793280

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



BALLARD, ANDRE JR

708 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102105

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BODDIE, TONY LEBRON

298 ALPINE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED - DUI



BORING, GEOFFREY SCOTT

1611 SIM GOODWIN ROAD SOUTH WEST MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROCKS, DYNASTY TIEAS

7736 HOLIDAY CIRCLE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374163021

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BROWN, KAMYN ONEIL

8207 PINECREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



BROWN, SAMUEL LANDON

205 HARRIS AVE STEVENSON, 35772

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



COLEMAN, BREANNA NORA

2507 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CONNER, ASHLEY BROOKE

109 SIGNAL VIEW ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CUNNINGHAM, MATTHEW ALLEN

911A HICKORY AVE.

HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDIFILIPPI, PETER A1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD ROOM 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ELLIOT, INDIA ARIANNA EMAGINE200B OAK STREET ROSSVILLE, 307411950Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ENGLAND, KADIE KRISTINA7736 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374162753Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTFITCH, MALIK L8905 BLUESRUBE DRIVE HISXON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GULLION, WENDELL ERROLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HAMMERS, TIMMY DEWAYNEPO BOX 595 PALMER, 373652628Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHENDRIX, BETHANY MAY5145 JACKSON ROAD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHIXSON, DAVID FOSTER727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHORTON, DARIUS TREMANYE4100 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072634Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCDANIEL, KAYLA MECHEILL7679 NORTH BISHOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCDONALD, LANISHA MICHELLEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMCGLAMERY, COLLEN LEE4904 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER)MOFFITT, TRISTAN C1589 MCCARVER LOOP DUNLAP, 373276872Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTMOSLEY, SHAWN QUINTA2174 DUGAN ST EAST RIDGE, 374122218Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPRINCE, STEPHEN CHRISTIAN282 TIMBERLAND TRL RINGGOLD, 307364555Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERUSSELL, KHERA T2421 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSOUTHERS, LADAQUIS DEWARTAE810 EDDINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111004Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHOMPSON, GLENN ALLEN2102 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TROGDON, JOSEPH LAWRENCE3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37329Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION(AGG ASSAULT)WADE, RONDALE1227 POLAR STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWWALTERS, TIFFANI AMBER5305 BENNETT ROAD EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WILLIAMS, CHARLES HARGROHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCT911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)YOUNG, SAMUEL PAUL730 W JAMES AVE APT 116 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATION