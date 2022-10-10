Police Say Those Involved In Shooting, Ganging At 11th Street Homeless Camp Were After Bag Of Drugs

Police said those involved in a shooting and ganging at a homeless camp at 509 E. 11th Street on Sept. 28 had walked to the camp "to locate a bag containing narcotics and other items."

Reginald Jamell Holland, 39, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm during a felony. Holland gave his address as 724 E. 11th St.

Police encountered the victim and began questioning him and a female who was with him. Police were told that the group collectively began to assault the man when he could not produce the bag.

Witnesses said a man known as "Bookie" or "Bookie Love" produced a semi-automatic pistol and fired one shot hitting the victim in the leg. The group later dispersed and the woman called 911.

Place said video was captured on police cameras of the group walking toward the crime scene prior to the shooting taking place.

Police were told that the shooter was Reggie Holland, and the victim picked him up out of a photo lineup,