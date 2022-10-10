 Monday, October 10, 2022 Weather

Police Say Shooting That Left A Man In Critical Condition Came After Man Got Mad That The Music Was Turned Off At BBQ

Charles Dewayne Jackson
Police said a man was shot multiple times and is in critical condition after another man got mad that the turned off the music at a barbecue.

Charles Dewayne Jackson, 30, of 734 Hooker Road, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and possessing a firearm with intent to go armed.

In the incident last Tuesday, police responded to 716 East 48th St. Officers were told that the victim suffered apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds to the legs and pelvis. He was transported to the hospital where he was in critical condition.

A detective was able to determine that Jackson was the shooter. Multiple witnesses said Jackson approached the victim asking him about turning off the music. Jackson then physically attacked the man before producing a pistol and shooting him multiple times, it was stated.

At the time of the shooting there were about 7 to 10 people present, including several children.

Jackson fled on foot prior to police arrival. Police said Jackson is a convicted felon having plead guilty to having contraband in a penal institution in 2014 and possession of a firearm with a prior felony drug conviction in 2019


Davis Lundy, who was named recently as a policy advisor to new County Mayor Weston Wamp and who aided him in the campaign, has been arrested in Collegedale for DUI and a marijuana charge. He ... (click for more)

Police said those involved in a shooting and ganging at a homeless camp at 509 E. 11th Street on Sept. 28 had walked to the camp "to locate a bag containing narcotics and other items." Reginald ... (click for more)



Davis Lundy, who was named recently as a policy advisor to new County Mayor Weston Wamp and who aided him in the campaign, has been arrested in Collegedale for DUI and a marijuana charge. He was also charged with violation of the open container law and violation of the implied consent law. In an incident on Thursday just before 11 p.m., an officer said he was traveling in the ... (click for more)

Progress In Decriminalizing Marijuana Use - And Response (3)

Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced in the White House Press Release that he intends to pardon federal convictions for simple possession. The President then asked for the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Attorney General to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law and urged states and local leaders to do the same regarding offenses. While this move ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Oh Those Victory Cigars

Back in the 1950s, University of Alabama athletic trainer Jim Goostree started a tremendous tradition that lives to this day. Whenever Alabama beats Tennessee in the most storied game in the South, out come the cigars and you can bet the Crimson Tide will bring several boxes of Coronas or Robustos to Knoxville’s Neyland Stadium this week. Yes, it’s the “Third Saturday in October” ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: All 3 Phases Of Vol Ball Coincided For "Butt-Kicking" At LSU

Several descriptions come to mind in describing how Tennessee performed Saturday afternoon against LSU. “Rout” and “butt-kicking” sum up the Vols’ 40-13 victory at Tiger Stadium. Something less savage and more thoughtful also fits the carnage, an explanation that a purist would appreciate: “complementary football.” All three phases of Tennessee’s play – offense, defense ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: It's Been A While

This weekend marks the third Saturday in October. For those who have been SEC football fans for a long time, you know that means it's Tennessee-Alabama week. For you younger fans, it could mean the fall colors are almost at a peak which they are. It also means we're about a month away from Thanksgiving and two months away from Christmas. The Third Saturday in October historically ... (click for more)


