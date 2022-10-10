Police Say Shooting That Left A Man In Critical Condition Came After Man Got Mad That The Music Was Turned Off At BBQ

Police said a man was shot multiple times and is in critical condition after another man got mad that the turned off the music at a barbecue.

Charles Dewayne Jackson, 30, of 734 Hooker Road, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and possessing a firearm with intent to go armed.

In the incident last Tuesday, police responded to 716 East 48th St. Officers were told that the victim suffered apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds to the legs and pelvis. He was transported to the hospital where he was in critical condition.

A detective was able to determine that Jackson was the shooter. Multiple witnesses said Jackson approached the victim asking him about turning off the music. Jackson then physically attacked the man before producing a pistol and shooting him multiple times, it was stated.

At the time of the shooting there were about 7 to 10 people present, including several children.

Jackson fled on foot prior to police arrival. Police said Jackson is a convicted felon having plead guilty to having contraband in a penal institution in 2014 and possession of a firearm with a prior felony drug conviction in 2019