Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILIFF, KEVIN BRENTON

901 STATE LINE RD APT C EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARNES, ALEXIS

1105 N BEAUMONT RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BAUTISTA-PEREZ, LARI

2809 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BEARD, RONNIE

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215426

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP)



BROWN, ROBERT H

1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



CHUBB, MONTEZ

2613 N.

ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTCLAYTON, STEVEN HEARL2627 HIXSON PIKE APT 260 CHATTANOOGA, 374155968Age at Arrest: 69 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCOLEY, JAMES MITCHELLNONE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON SUSPENDED(ALIAS CAPIAS)CRISP, TREVOR DYLAN12 A EVENING SIDE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDURDEN, LAURIE GENET1207 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000EALEY, CRYSTAL LYNETTE1330 GREENS LAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FITZPATRICK, HOWARDUNKNOWN ,Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)GONZALEZ, ADULFO FRANCISCO4312 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEGREENE, JOHN WESLEY5000 N MOORE LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HARTNESS, MARK EDWARD2013 UNION AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYHILLERY, MICHELLE LEVETTE4104 GREENBRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYIVESTER, THOMAS COY36 PARK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEJOHNSON, JESSICA KESIA1835 HOLDING FARM PLACE OOLTEWAH, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTLAKIN, WILLIAM J184 SHAMROCK RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEMUS RUANO, OSCAR ANTONIO2008 WILCOXS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESPEEDINGTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONMCFALLS, SHAWN GREGORYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEARMONTGOMERY, COURTNEY ALEXIS1171 FAIRMOUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONMORALES, OCTAVIO B4108 DOTSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONNASH, RADAJAH ARIUNNA725 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000RAMOS-LOPEZ, RONY ADIEL2813 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP- DOMESTIC ASSAULTREDDEN, ESHANNA BERNICE202 HUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374114909Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)SMITH, JEFFREY LEMAR1 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSUGG, PAUL BRIANWOODSPRING SUITS 313 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TEEMS, SCONDA NICOLE5359 HAISTEN COURT APT. B EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER)TURNER, ELIZABETH JUNE3401 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061821Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOLF SOCKWELL, ASHTIN CAYE704 LINDSAY APT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWOODS, GEORGIA FELECIA29 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, EXPIREDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAWFAILURE TO APPEAR