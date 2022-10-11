Dalton Police Department Investigating Runaway Teens Who Stole Family Member's Car

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 14-year-old Kara Sosebee and 15-year-old Kadence Patterson who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it on Monday. The vehicle was found wrecked on Tuesday in Gwinnett County and the girls are believed to still be in the greater Atlanta area, possibly in Clayton County.

The incident began when the two girls, both Whitfield County residents, were left in a vehicle at Miss Sosebee’s mother’s work place Monday to wait to be picked up by another parent. Instead, they stole the vehicle which belongs to another of Miss Sosebee’s relatives and drove away. They were not seen again until earlier Tuesday, when the car was wrecked at the intersection of Lee Road and Telida Trail in Snellville in Gwinnett County. A witness saw the girls flee from the scene of the crash on foot, jumping a fence and running away. Authorities in Gwinnett County were unable to locate them, and both are still missing. Investigators have determined that they may have ties to the Clayton County area or could still be in the Gwinnett County area.



Kara Sosebee stands 5’1” and weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans. Kadence Patterson stands 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has dark blonde/brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white hoodie and ripped blue jeans. According to witnesses to Tuesday afternoon’s wreck, they appeared to still be wearing the same clothes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brian Shirley with the Dalton Police Department at 706-278-9085, extension 9-189 or to contact their local police.