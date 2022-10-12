Dalton Runaway Teens Who Stole Family Member's Car Are Found

Two teen girls who Dalton Police said stole a family member's car and ran away have been found safe overnight and have been returned home to Whitfield County to their families.

The vehicle was found wrecked on Tuesday in Gwinnett County and the girls were believed to still be in the greater Atlanta area, possibly in Clayton County, at the time.

The incident began when the two girls, both Whitfield County residents, were left in a vehicle at one of the girl's mother’s work place Monday to wait to be picked up by another parent. Instead, they took the vehicle which belongs to another of their relatives, and drove away. They were not seen again until earlier Tuesday, when the car was wrecked at the intersection of Lee Road and Telida Trail in Snellville in Gwinnett County. A witness saw the girls flee from the scene of the crash on foot, jumping a fence and running away. Authorities in Gwinnett County initially were unable to locate them.

