Trustee Hullander Says STVRs Bringing Over $100,000 To County Monthly In Hotel/Motel Tax

Trustee Bill Hullander said hotel/motel tax collections by operators of short term vacation rentals (STVRs) is bringing over $100,000 per month to the county.

County proceeds from the hotel/motel tax - under longstanding County Commission policy - are passed on to operate the Chattanooga Tourism Company (formerly Chattanooga Convention Bureau).

Trustee Hullander said the two big STVR firms - Airbnb and VBRO - collect the tax from the hosts and submit them to the government.

Also, he said there are a number of individuals in the county who rent out their homes on occasion without using the two big companies. He said those hosts are also liable to collect the tax and give monthly reports (even when there is no activity that month).

"We have many of these hosts who have contacted us and want to make sure they are doing this the right way," he said.

A form letter explaining all about the program requirements is given to new hosts when they notify the Trustee's Office that they are in business.

The hotel/motel tax is four percent in the city and four percent in the county.

Mr. Hullander said his office deals with over 600 STVR hosts in the county.