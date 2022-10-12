 Wednesday, October 12, 2022 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


"American Idol" Runner-Up Willie Spence Killed In Car Accident On Freeway Near Jasper

Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Willie Spence
Willie Spence
"American Idol" runner-up Willie Spence was killed in a car accident on Tuesday afternoon. He was  23.
The accident was in Jasper in Marion County.
The preliminary accident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East at Mile Marker 147.
 
A Jeep Cherokee driven by Mr. Spence left the roadway and ran into the back of the tractor-trailer.
 
It happened around 4 p.m.
 
The Georgia native was runner-up to Chayce Beckham in the show's 19th season.
 
He had been planning to perform in London next month and had just recorded "You Are My Hiding Place."

October 12, 2022

Undertaker Long Lived Half A Century On The East Terrace

October 12, 2022

"American Idol" Runner-Up Willie Spence Killed In Car Accident On Freeway Near Jasper

October 12, 2022

County Commission Forms Committee On STVRs Rather Than Set Moratorium


Undertaker Jeremiah Long lived half a century on the East Terrace of Cameron Hill. Soon after he arrived in 1879 he moved into a two-story home with a view at the corner of Magazine Street and ... (click for more)

"American Idol" runner-up Willie Spence was killed in a car accident on Tuesday afternoon. He was 23. The accident was in Jasper in Marion County. The preliminary accident report ... (click for more)

The County Commission on Wednesday took steps to form a committee on the issue of short term vacation rentals (STVRs) rather than put down a six-month moratorium on accepting new applications. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Undertaker Long Lived Half A Century On The East Terrace

Undertaker Jeremiah Long lived half a century on the East Terrace of Cameron Hill. Soon after he arrived in 1879 he moved into a two-story home with a view at the corner of Magazine Street and Ninth. Magazine Street was later made a part of the stylish address of East Terrace. The Long house at 35 East Terrace had a large front yard sloping down to the street, and it was one ... (click for more)

"American Idol" Runner-Up Willie Spence Killed In Car Accident On Freeway Near Jasper

"American Idol" runner-up Willie Spence was killed in a car accident on Tuesday afternoon. He was 23. The accident was in Jasper in Marion County. The preliminary accident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East at Mile Marker 147. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Mr. Spence left the roadway ... (click for more)

Opinion

Is Rapid Growth Really Healthy For Chattanooga?

Chattanooga, especially, and the entire tri-state area, is growing at an unbelievable pace. According to a story from the Chattanoogan.com on Oct. 11, 306 people are moving into Chattanooga every week from out of state, while 100 are moving out of the city. If that holds true, the total population will grow by over 10,000 people or more in the next 12 months. Is there a downside ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Where Are The Good Men?

Annie Holmquist, a skilled writer for The Epoch Times, wrote a good story last week about a perceived shortage of manly men in the country right now. She contends that today’s boys are “becoming feminized, in addition to the coddling, soft environment in which they’ve been raised.” And she suggests we teach them to be confident providers and protectors with the advice from an 1886 ... (click for more)

Sports

UT Welcomes Fans For The Alabama Game

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday, October 15, for the football game against the University of Alabama. Fans are encouraged to “orange out” Neyland Stadium by wearing mostly orange to the game. The top-10 rivalry matchup is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. EDT. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS as the SEC Game of ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Trying To Stay Calmly On Course In Midst Of Bama Hoopla

After Tennessee routed LSU last Saturday, Jabari Small pulled back the curtain to commend an intangible quality behind the show of force, one he described as essential to the Vols performance. “The only thing that gives us confidence,” the junior running back said, “is our work-ethic.” Small’s big-top reference likely included the team’s weekly preparation. In this case, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors