"American Idol" Runner-Up Willie Spence Killed In Car Accident On Freeway Near Jasper

"American Idol" runner-up Willie Spence was killed in a car accident on Tuesday afternoon. He was 23.
The accident was in Jasper in Marion County.
The preliminary accident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East at Mile Marker 147.
A Jeep
Cherokee driven by Mr. Spence left the roadway and ran into the back of the tractor-trailer.
It happened around 4 p.m.
He had been planning to perform in London next month and had just recorded "You Are My Hiding Place."