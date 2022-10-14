Police Blotter: Man Behind Waffle House Is Just Drying His Laundry; Man Reports Hit And Run 2 Years Later

Police spoke with a man behind the Waffle House at 4919 Brainerd Road who looked to be squatting. He told officers he was an employee of the Waffle House and was unable to get all his clothes dry from the laundry. He had his clothes hung on the fence, was off shift and just waiting for them to dry more so he could pack them up and go home.

* * *

Police spoke with a man at BP at 4026 Shallowford Road who said he got into a disorder with an unknown man. The man said the other man called him racial slurs and then fled the scene.

* * *

Officers were dispatched to check on a suspicious person on McNabb Way. Officers found a man who matched the description given by the reporting party. He said he was working on an RV that belonged to a woman. The man is not a resident of the address. His information was checked and verified and came back with no warrants.

* * *

The manager of the Coin Laundry at 4011 Brainard Road told police there was a homeless man inside the business and requested police have him leave. Upon arrival, police spoke with the man and told him the manager wanted him to leave the property for the night, which he complied.

* * *

A woman on Van Buren Street told police she got up to take her dog out and found her back door open. She said it was locked. The officer saw no signs of damage and nothing was taken or out of place.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving on Dunn Lane and another truck hit her driver’s side mirror. There was no contact made with any other part of her vehicle and the only damage to the mirror was broken glass. The woman said she already looked up how much it would be to replace the glass and said it would cost $60. She didn’t want a crash report for the broken glass since no contact was made or damage to any other part of her truck.

* * *

A man on Colville Street called police and said someone entered his unlocked 2012 VW Jetta wagon overnight and stole his sunglasses and Fire Department ID.

* * *

A man on Hixson Pike called police and reported that on March 5, 2021 he sold his Nissan to a woman and he left the license plate on it. He recently received a ticket in the mail. He called the number on the ticket and was told that there are a total of six tickets outstanding on that license plate number, all in Chattanooga. The picture on the ticket shows the plate to be on a different vehicle than the one he sold. He needed a report to send back with the ticket to get this cleared up.

* * *

While conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 153, an officer saw a black Ford Fusion run the red light at the exit ramp of Highway 153 and West Shepherd Road. A few minutes later, the officer found the car parked on Fisk Avenue. The driver was outside of the car, standing next to it. The officer told the driver he saw him running the red light. The man apologized and said he was distracted. The man was carrying a loaded handgun on his waistband and the officer retrieved the weapon for officer safety and placed the man inside the police vehicle for further investigation. Neither the vehicle nor the weapon was reported stolen. The man didn’t have any warrants and was released.

* * *

A woman called police on behalf of an employee of Hotworx at 2545 Lifestyle Way. She said the employee was working at the fitness location when a man came in and set up an account with the fitness center. The employee called the woman and said she was the only employee working at the time and the man was the only person in the fitness center and she was feeling scared. The employee expressed to the woman that the man was acting strange and kept looking at her, making her feel uneasy. The woman contacted the business occupying the unit next to her business and asked if someone could walk next door and check on the employee. Once someone was inside with the employee, she said the man left hastily.

* * *

A woman called police and said someone was following her on Wheeler Avenue. She drove to Mt. Canaan Baptist Church at 2800 N. Chamberlain Ave. and parked and waited for police. Police arrived and met with the woman. The other vehicle that was following her was her girlfriend, who was also there with police. The girlfriend told police she was trying to get the woman to talk to her after some personal matters happened with their relationship. The woman didn’t want to speak with her girlfriend and just wanted her to stop following her car. The girlfriend left without issue.

* * *

A man on Snow Hill Road called police and said over two years ago an unknown vehicle struck his 2018 Toyota Tundra truck on the right side, front fender and front door. He said the vehicle was parked on Snow Hill Road. He said this was a hit and run incident. When it happened, he didn’t know it til sometime later and didn’t make a report at that time. He says he doesn’t remember the date it was hit. He is now having the truck repaired, along with other damage that has occurred since. He doesn’t know the cost of the damage for this hit and run incident. He is clear that since this was over two years ago, this is a miscellaneous report.