Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLACKWELL, RONALD STEVEN

907 GILLESPIE RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



CASCONE, KRYSTAL ANN

2125 REED LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CASTLEBERRY, CRYSTAL ELAINE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CRISP, TREVER DYLAN

112 A EVENING SIDE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



DALL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW

1341 JACKSON MILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOTSON, CHARLES EDWARD

7717 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DOYLE, KEESHA SCHNAE

21 W BROW TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ENGEL, EVAN JACOB

3131 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION



FREED, CHRISTOPHER ROBERT

249 18TH STREET NORTHWEST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRIZZELL, STEVEN TYLER

9366 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 373798802

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GARCIA, RIGOBERTO LOPEZ

9325 CADDO LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GILBERT, AMANDA JANE

2004 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HICKS, JOSEPH SANSOM

1831 JULIAN RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HIGH, ISAAC

8909 NELSON RD.

SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSHILL, BRYANN MECHELE LEXIS3516 BURNS TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL17 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)KIDWELL, JEREMY AARON596 POINT PLACE ROAD APT D SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHLEE, RACHEL MICHELE4720 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113833Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LIVINGSTON-LETHCO, SETH ANDREW936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT C #12 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCADOO, MATHEW ALLEN506 PICTURE RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374215309Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSRESISTING ARRESTDOMESTIC ASSAULTMONTGOMERY, DEVONTA MAURICE1340 GROVE STREET APT C CHATTANOOGA, 374023718Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMOORE, CRYSTAL RAYNEE2104 ELENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062310Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVEHICULAR ASSAULTVEHICULAR ASSAULTVEHICULAR ASSAULTVEHICULAR HOMICIDE BY INTOXICATIONUSE OF ALTERED LICENSE PLATEFAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CAREVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICESPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWPEDESTRIANS' RIGHT-OF-WAY IN CROSSWALKSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOLIVAS, JEFFREY V928 EQUESTRIAN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 373791703Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPARIS, DARRELL DEWAYNE5111 ROTARY DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)QUEEN, HARRISON DREW107 CREST DRIVE ROCK SPRING, 307392377Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEROBINSON, JASON ANDREW4650 SHERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SIVLEY, RICHARD ALLEN1321 HIGHLAND RD CHATTANOOGA, 374153319Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESTRAWTER, JALISSA LESHAY809 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYVALLIN, KATHLEEN MARINA1732 W MOSIER PL APT 21 DENVER, 80223Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVEHICULAR ASSAULTVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWALLING, MARK ALLEN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WARD, HOLLY AMANDA84465 SPRING FIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SEL, DVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLE SUVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLED SUVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED