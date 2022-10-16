VOLS Beat BAMA 52-49 In Knoxville Thriller
City Issuing $186,080,000 In Sewer Bonds

Sunday, October 16, 2022

The city of Chattanooga plans to issue $186,080,000 in sewer bonds in the continuing effort to upgrade its sewage system.

The bond proceeds are to cover "construction of extensions and improvements to the System; (ii) acquisition of all property, real and personal, appurtenant thereto or connected therewith; (iii) payment or reimbursement of the payment of principal of and interest on any bonds, notes or other debt obligations issued in anticipation of the Bonds."

At the same time, the city is taking out a loan through the federal Environmental Protection Agency to cover the bond amount.

The city is under a consent decree with the EPA aimed at eliminating discharges of raw sewage into the Tennessee River as has often happened in the past.

 


Police Blotter: Upset Woman At Motel 6 Is Yelling At Everyone; Ex-Boyfriend Does His Laundry Instead Of Leaving

A man at Motel 6 at 7707 Lee Hwy. told police there was a woman on the back side of the building yelling. He said the woman was yelling at everyone and he would like her to go back to room 220, which is where she is residing. Police found the woman in her room (220). She appeared to be upset. Police explained that she needed to calm down. She agreed and said she was okay and would ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUILAR, PABLO 1613 S MACK SMITH RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION RECKLESS DRIVING DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE BAILEY, ERICA DENISE ... (click for more)

Opinion

Shocked By The "Firing" Of Rheubin Taylor - And Response

I am shocked and appalled to learn that Rheubin Taylor has been “fired” by the new county mayor. Rheubin has dedicated a significant portion of his professional life in service to Hamilton County and the County Commission. He is knowledgeable and his legal acumen is unquestioned. Persons previous to Rheubin have also had a private practice “on the side” ... (click for more)

Remembering Liza Fletcher: The Rest Of Her Story

Recently, there was a Chattanooga tribute to Memphis native Eliza Fletcher, wife of Richard and mother of two boys, Richard (IV) and Harry. Liza, a 34-year old kindergarten teacher at St. Mary's School, was an avid runner and would often run early before her family and work day started. On Sept. 2 she did not return home from her morning run. Liza was found three days later after ... (click for more)

Sports

ROCKY TOP!!!! Vols Nail Bama 52-49

Rocky Top has never rocked like this. The #6 Tennessee Vols beat #3 Alabama, 52-49, on a last-second field goal in a thriller on the third Saturday in October in Knoxville. The tense victory sent ecstatic fans spilling onto the playing field and kep Tennessee's undefeated record intact, while Alabama suffered its first loss of the season and its first defeat at the hands of Tennessee ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Somehow McGrath's Kick Floated Through The Uprights - And Bedlam Broke Out

The football spun sideways, fluttering through the evening sky as if it was punctured. But when Chase McGrath’s kick somehow cleared the crossbar and stayed inside the uprights, it instantly became a thing of beauty. “I don’t think it was one of my cleanest hits,” McGrath said. “But three points is three points. We’ll take it.” Will they ever. McGrath, the Vols and an entire ... (click for more)


