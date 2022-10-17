Police Blotter: Man Calls 911 To Ask Police To Break Up With His Boyfriend For Him; Man Sitting On Bench Is Said To Be A Loan Shark

A man on N. Hickory Street told police he wanted them to tell his boyfriend to leave the residence. The boyfriend was asleep in the man's bed and the man made no attempt to ask him to leave. The man said that he and the boyfriend have been in a relationship for approximately six years, and he does not want to have an argument with him, so he instead contacted law enforcement. Police explained to the man that he cannot make calls to 911 unless it is an emergency situation, and this does not constitute an emergency. Police woke the boyfriend up and he left without issue.



A woman on Crewdson Street told police that someone entered her unlocked vehicle overnight. She wanted to report the suspicious activity.

A disorder was reported on Clio Avenue. Police spoke with a woman who said she was in a verbal argument with her boyfriend over relationship issues. She said the argument was only verbal and no physical altercation took place. She simply wanted the man to leave for a while so they both could cool down. Police spoke with the man, who corroborated her story. The man said that he contacted a friend to come give him a ride to another location. Both of them said that they no longer needed police.

An employee at the Walmart, 5764 Hwy. 153, reported a white male costumer ran past the point of sales with items in a shopping cart without paying for them. He said when he confronted the man, he left the shopping cart, with items inside, and got into a silver Toyota Highlander, TN tag. A check of the tag did not come back to the vehicle; however, the tag did come back stolen out of Knoxville.

A woman told police she was at Chattanooga Billiard Club, 110 Jordan Dr., the night before, and when she went out to her car she found the passenger door of the vehicle damaged. She said that she did not notice the damage before she got to CBC. She said that she arrived around 10:30 p.m. and left around 2:45 a.m. She showed police where she parked her vehicle the night before and, after looking at the cameras, police found a camera that would see her vehicle. Police then asked the establishment to see their video footage from the previous night. After looking at the footage, police saw where the woman parked her vehicle and walked into the bar. After watching the entire video, police did not see any vehicle hit the woman's vehicle in the parking lot after she parked it. There was a vehicle that was beside hers, but as it was leaving it backed up in the opposite direction of the woman's vehicle where the damage was. At this time, police are unsure if the woman's vehicle was involved in an accident.

Police encountered a man during a traffic crash on Williams Street. The man called for a tow and had his vehicle moved to the parking lot of the Motel 6. Police found the man still in the Motel 6 parking lot and the owners requested police make him leave. Police informed the man he had an hour to get his vehicle operational and exit the property. Police returned later and observed the man was no longer on scene.

Police initiated a traffic stop on Lee Highway on a green Chevrolet Tahoe for the driver not

wearing a seat belt. Police spoke with the man driving and the woman passenger and ran both of them through NCIC. Neither had a valid license. Police parked the vehicle and gave the man a warning. The man and woman walked from the scene.

An employee at the Dollar General, 7345 Lee Hwy., told police a man was causing a disorder and she wanted him trespassed from the property. The man was trespassed from the Dollar General.

Police were dispatched to the AAA parking lot at 437 Market St. Police spoke with two women. Both had parked their vehicles in the parking lot between 10 and 11 a.m. When they returned, one woman discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from her silver 2002 Toyota RAV4 and the other woman's was also stolen from her black 2011 Ford Explorer. Both said the estimated cost of repairs would be $500.

A disorder was reported on Harley Lane. A woman told police a man pushed her and threw her phone and keys, which broke her phone's screen. The man said he pushed her because she came to his home angry and demanded to enter it after he told her not to. The woman said he pushed her to prevent her from unlawfully entering his home. The man refused to prosecute for trespassing. The woman refused to prosecute for vandalism.

A woman at an apartment on Central Drive told police her upstairs neighbor was being loud and that the noise has been an issue for quite some time. She told police that she went to the

neighbor's residence to address the noise and said it turned into a disorder. Police made contact with the resident of the apartment the woman had alleged the noise to be coming from. The resident said that there had been no noise.

A caller, who did not wish to see Police, told them a black male wearing a blue hat and blue striped shirt, sitting on the bench on Boynton Drive, was claiming to be a loan shark and bothering tenants. They wished for police to check the matter. Police observed this man, who is 65 years of age and heavily overweight, sitting on the bench. Multiple people in the area were flabbergasted and confused that someone called police and said the person was a loan shark. The man was minding his business and not causing any issues.