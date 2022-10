Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, OWEN TRAVIS

5402 COUNTRY VILLAGE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BRUCE, JAMES LAMONT

1811 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BUTTS, JUSTIN JAMES

2929 SOUTH 13TH NILES, 49120

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CAMPBELL, DAVID ALLEN

10945 WORLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 373797142

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONTROLLED SUBSTAN



DENTON, NATHAN BLAINE

7307 OHARA LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DIEGO PASCUAL, LUCIANA

1903 E 25TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



GIST, TAYLOR ARMANI

1690 CHASE MEADOWS CIR HIXSON, 373433693

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GREENE, JAYLEN M

4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 1002 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HILL, LAQUITA TYSHEA

2300 WILSON STREET APT 3F CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



JONES, IMAN DESMOND

511 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37303

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



MARTIN, RODGER DENTON

3919 LIONHART ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCSHAN, CHIQUITA ANN

4417 OAKWOOD DRIVE APT 208 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



MENDOZA-MARTINEZ, BRAYAN

4025 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



METCALF, ALLEN BRETT

2022 TRISTRAM RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEMILLER, BLAKE AUSTIN5175 JACKSON ROAD APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTODOM, JENNIFER YACHA3515 6 TH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARPARKER, HADLEY ANNA405 HILLCREST DR GREENEVILLE, 37745Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGSCOVILLE, KENNETH J930 DOUGLAS ST, APT 214 CHATTANOOGA, 37420Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSHIRLEY, TODD ALLEN350 WAHASHA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESMITH, QUDARIUS DEMOND1704 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALESIMPLE POSS. MARIJUANASTILES, JAMES MICHAEL11409 ARMSTRONG ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTATE, NIJIA K3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTAYLOR, LEHMON1129 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVELASQUEZ, BLANCA ELUBIA1618 SHORE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTWASHINGTON, EMMANUEL KEITH1741 BRIGHTON WAY DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE