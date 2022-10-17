College Hill Courts Apartment Damaged By Fire Sunday Evening

Chattanooga firefighters prevented an apartment fire from spreading to surrounding units on Sunday night, containing it to the room of origin.

Red Shift companies responded to the College Hill Courts around 7:30 PM after Hamilton County 911 received reports of flames coming from an apartment in the 600 block of W 13 Street Court. A mattress had caught fire and spread to the curtains and walls.

On arrival, crews found heavy fire showing out the front windows of a downstairs unit and an interior attack was made.

Firefighting operations and a simultaneous search of the apartment and surrounding units were conducted. The residents were all outside upon CFD’s arrival and there were no injuries.

The fire was under control in ten minutes and it was contained to the mattress, bedding and walls in the original apartment. It was accidental in nature.

The American Red Cross is assisting one displaced adult displaced. Quint 1, Ladder 1, Squad 1, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Engine 9, Quint 14, Engine 12, Battalion 1 and Battalion 3 (Red Shift) responded.