18-Year Old Shot Multiple Times On East 25th Street

An 18-year old was shot multiple times Monday evening.

A t 7:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot i n the area of 2700 Block of E 25th Street. Upon arrival, police located a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the incident is yet to be determined; however, it does appear to be an isolated event and the public is not in danger.

The investigation is ongoing.