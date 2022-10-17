 Tuesday, October 18, 2022 Weather

18-Year Old Shot Multiple Times On East 25th Street

Monday, October 17, 2022

An 18-year old was shot multiple times Monday evening.

At 7:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot in the area of 2700 Block of E 25th Street. Upon arrival, police located a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
 
 The cause of the incident is yet to be determined; however, it does appear to be an isolated event and the public is not in danger.
 
 The investigation is ongoing.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423 643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.

October 18, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Calls 911 To Ask Police To Break Up With His Boyfriend For Him; Man Sitting On Bench Is Said To Be A Loan Shark

October 17, 2022

East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams Running For Re-Election


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABLES, TAMMY DENISE 921 DELORES DR HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

A man on N. Hickory Street told police he wanted them to tell his boyfriend to leave the residence. The boyfriend was asleep in the man's bed and the man made no attempt to ask him to leave. ... (click for more)

East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams announced he will run for re-election. His statement said, "I have been honored to be the Mayor of East Ridge over the past four years. I am running for re-election ... (click for more)



Mayor Kelly: City's Stormwater Investments Protect Our Natural Resources, Boost Our Economy

No one likes to pay old bills, but most of us have learned that’s the responsible thing to do and that the consequences for failing to do so can be severe. Similarly, stormwater investments are a generational debt Chattanooga incurred for decades of deferred maintenance to our antiquated infrastructure — neglect that led to raw sewage overflowing into the Tennessee River ... (click for more)

The Third Saturday In October

The only three things missing from the epic battle of the century was a “Woa Nelly” from Keith Jackson, a “Touchdown Alabama” by Eli Gold and the infamous “Give Him Six” from John Ward. I hope all three in their respective places got to see this classic for the ages. This is what makes sports, especially college football, and our country great. And let me say this I hope Roy is ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Jalin Hyatt Has More Than Capitalized On His Opportunity

Tennessee’s football victory over Alabama might have been an upset but the acclaim for Jalin Hyatt’s contribution to the outcome wasn’t. On Monday, the Vols junior wide receiver was named SEC offensive player of the week. He did enough against the Crimson Tide on Saturday to deserve the honor for the next three weeks, catching a school-record five touchdown ... (click for more)

Covenant's Sandhoff, Honeycutt, Bartlett Named Players Of The Week

Covenant College goalkeepers Lucy Sandhoff of the Lady Scots and Eli Honeycutt of the Scots were named defensive players of the week. Honeycutt, a freshman was also named Rooke of the Week. Both Sandhoff and Honeycutt played their high school soccer at Chattanooga Christian School. Lady Scot's volleyball player Rachel Bartlett was named defensive player of the week lead Covenant ... (click for more)


