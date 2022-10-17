18-Year Old Shot Multiple Times On East 25th Street

An 18-year old was shot multiple times Monday evening.
At 7:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot in the area of 2700 Block of E 25th Street. Upon arrival, police located a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
The cause of the incident is yet to be determined; however, it does appear to be an isolated event and the public is not in danger.
The investigation is ongoing.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423 643-5100 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.