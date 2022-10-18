Police Blotter: Woman’s Boyfriend Becomes Angry And Breaks Things; Woman Says Boyfriend Stole Her Car, Then Finds It At Her Apartment

A woman on Hixson Pike told police her boyfriend had become angry and knocked some items off of a shelf. Those items struck her laptop, breaking the screen. He then walked into the living room, where he pulled shelving away from the wall, knocking over several items and breaking two picture frames. The woman didn’t want to press charges.

An employee at Adorama Chattanooga at 4310 Distribution Dr. told police he had seen a man stealing inventory within the warehouse during work. The employee said he had reported this to his supervisor. The employee was later approached by the man who threatened to vandalize his car. The employee believes this is in retaliation to him reporting the man for the theft. Police inspected the man’s Hyundai Elantra and saw very minimal dents on the top of the car.

A man on Carter Street called police to say someone had rummaged through his car. Upon further investigation, he found his Coach Backpack ($400), First Horizon and SunTrust Credit Cards, Apple MacBook Pro ($2,000), Apple Watch Series 3 ($300), chargers for both devices ($70), six books, and $100 cash stolen. He thought his car was locked but there was no damage to the vehicle.

A woman on Chamberlain Avenue told police at 3:16 a.m. she had a notification from her ring camera. When she viewed the footage, a black female, age 50-60, with a scarf on her head, and a brown German Shepherd, approached the front of her home. The woman took a potted hanging vine plant from a plastic table on her porch and left. The woman believes the suspect got into a vehicle but has no footage of a vehicle. The woman doesn’t know how much the plant is worth.

A man called police and said another driver flagged him down on I-24 west and told him he had struck another vehicle. The man inspected his rig, a blue 2019 Kenworth, and didn’t find any damage. He called in case someone else had called in to report a crash involving him. At the time of this report that is not the case.

Police were called to 3301 Broad St. on a report of an unconscious person. They found a man sleeping in the grass. He woke up and denied needing medical assistance.

Police were called to E. 5th Street and N. Willow Street where a silver Nissan Maxima, with a black trash bag on the window, was obstructing the roadway. The officer initiated a tow for the car, but upon conducting the tow, the owner of the car showed up. He said his car died while driving, and he went down the street to get his dad to help him move it. The man said he didn't want the car towed, and wanted to deal with it on his own. The officer canceled the tow and helped the man move the car out of the roadway. It was left on N. Willow near the intersection of E. 5th Street.

Police were called to NorthTowne Center at 5450 Highway 153 where a person was loitering behind the building after hours. He was trespassed in accordance with the wishes of the property owner.

Police saw people dumpster diving behind Sweet Melissa Billiards at 1966 Northpoint Blvd. They were trespassed at the request of management.

A woman on Bennett Avenue told police sometime in the last 24 hours, someone had taken two plants off her porch.

A man and woman on S. Beech Street told police they had gotten into an argument. The man decided that he would leave to de-escalate the situation. He packed his belongings and began to walk out. The woman didn’t want him to leave, so she grabbed the tub of clothing and pulled it back inside. The man grabbed his things again and the woman shut the door. The man was able to get a ride from the residence without incident.

A woman staying at Seigel Select at 6860 Lee Hwy. told police her ex-boyfriend stole her car. She said it was parked in front of the motel room. She didn’t see her ex-boyfriend take the car, she just knew he took it. An officer spoke with her ex-boyfriend and he said he has been giving her space for a while and she is upset because she thinks he took her car. He said she is off her medication and forgot what day and time it is. He said she didn’t drive over to his motel, that she has been using an Uber to get around. The woman said she didn’t know how someone would have her car as she has the only key for it. She wanted to be transported to her apartment on Chestnut Street. The officer transported her to her apartment where her vehicle was found in the parking lot.