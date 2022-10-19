Sarah Johnson Was Cameron Hill's Chief Beautifier

The Joseph Randall Johnsons had one of the most scenic views from the top of Cameron Hill, and Sarah Johnson was its chief beautifier.

The Cameron Hill Garden Club was started around 1920 with Mrs. Johnson as the main organizer. She remained a leader of the club for many years.

Her husband was a bookkeeper for Andrew Muxen's wholesale produce firm, and they lived at 105 Cameron St. That was the street that led to Boynton Park.

The Johnsons were on the side of Cameron Hill at several different locations before they were elevated to their topside home. They were at 609 Cypress in 1895, then went to 506 West Sixth and finally 412 W. Seventh.

Thomas A. Rogers, a proofreader for the Chattanooga Times, built the first house on Cameron Street - 105. However, he lived there only a year before moving on nearby to 603 N. Prospect. The Johnsons quickly moved in, and moved no more for many years.

Of course, Mrs. Johnson adorned the property with one of Cameron Hill's finest gardens.

This was the scene of a Japan-themed garden party held in 1924 and hosted by Mrs. Johnson. There were special guests and all the women of the Cameron Hill Garden Club were invited.

The party was in the terraced flower garden overlooking the river. It was said that "wisteria blossoms entwined among the Japanese trellises added to the beauty of the setting. Japanese chimes, parasols and lanterns were hung from the branches of the trees. In one corner of the garden was a Japanese temple scene with miniature lotus pool, pagoda and smoking volcano. The lotus pool was spanned by a tiny bridge on which was a tiny Japanese lady carrying a parasol and preceded down the little path by a Japanese boy. The path, which led to the idol of Buddah, was bordered by small trees, flowers and shrubs. Wicker furniture and brightly colored cretonne cushions were placed beneath the trees, and flower-filled branches were hung from the branches and mounted on wicker pedestals and ornamental tables."

Mrs. Emma Wimberly gave a talk on "Flowers of Japan" and little Caroline and Kenneth Frame gave a Japanese sketch in costume. Kenneth brought in a tiny jinrikisha filled with miniature parasols and distributed them as favors. Miss Marie Pittman of Nashville, also in costume, gave two Japanese readings.

Mrs. Ira Frame, who was dressed as Madame Butterfly, served tea and was assisted by Miss Eleanor Wimberly as Yum-Yum.

An ice course of gold and white was served, and hand-painted Japanese dolls were given as favors.

The Johnsons afterward moved away from Cameron Hill for some reason. They kept many Cameron Hill ties, however. Joseph R. Johnson worked as a cashier at Fox Bros and later he was a guard for the business of his former neighbor, Ernest Holmes.to S. Howell Street in Brainerd. They later lived on Franklin Street in North Chattanooga.

Nothing could rival, however, the Cameron Street days high above downtown Chattanooga and the Tennessee River.