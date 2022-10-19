Teen Dies Who Was Shot Multiple Times On E. 25th Street

An 18-year-old who was shot multiple times on Monday night has died, police said.
The incident happened in the 2700 block of East 25th Street.
The identify of the shooting victim has not yet been given.
The Joseph Randall Johnsons had one of the most scenic views from the top of Cameron Hill, and Sarah Johnson was its chief beautifier.
The Cameron Hill Garden Club was started around 1920
Roads in the northern part of Rhea County will be benefiting from special impact money from TVA.
The Rhea County Commission approved using some $220,220 toward repairing eight roads in
A man told police he was shopping at Hamilton Place Mall at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. and someone "keyed" his car. The officer saw scratches consistent with his statements. The scratches were
We are living in a time when we can take for granted so many things that a mere hundred years ago would have been considered miracles or the height of fantasy. We enjoy products that make life easier and more pleasant, and even products that prolong life itself. In our work we have many tools that increase our efficiency and allow us to be more productive. In our health care we
I want to publicly thank the Hamilton County Commission for their unanimous support of County Attorney Rheubin Taylor and restoring him to his rightful position. (Until it's settle in the courts).
County Mayor Wamp looked like a fool trying to persuade the commission he had the right to fire County Attorney Rheubin Taylor. The chairman, Chip Baker, went on conducting the Commission's
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, welcomes fans to campus Saturday for the homecoming football game against the University of Tennessee at Martin. The 2022 homecoming theme is Salute to Smokey to honor Smokey X for his service to the university and the addition of Smokey XI.
Kickoff is set for noon EDT in Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 10 a.m. The game will be broadcast
The Southeastern Conference women's basketball preseason media poll is out, and the Tennessee Lady Vols have been picked to finish second in the league in 2022-23 by a vote from a select panel of SEC and national media members.
Earlier, in the AP Poll the Lady Vols were ranked fifth in the country.
Tennessee returns 10 players, including four full-time starters, from a squad