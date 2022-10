Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALVARADO-MARTINEZ, ALEJANDRO ENRIQUE

2606 E 45 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



ARCHAMBAULT, PAUL M

7105 FAIRINGTON CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



BARNES, CHELSEA MARLO

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BEENE, JASON TODD

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BREDWELL, JOHN MICHAEL

3509 WILSON AVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CASLIN, RASHAWN LEBRON

1222 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063262

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER 1000)



CHUBB, LADAQUIS L

2467 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



COCHRAN, AUSTIN D

219 HOUSLEY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA



COLLINS, CASEY KOLLIER

4223 HIGHWAY 157 RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DONNACIAN, PALENCIA

5349 HASTING COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ELLIOTT, PHILLIP BRYANT

2413 CORRAL ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTIAN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



ESLINGER, BRANDON KENT

3423 ZENNA DRIVE LOOKOUT VALLEY, 37419

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FLORES, CHEYENNE GABRIELLE

3122 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FORD, DANIELA NIKEAL

7818 MOSES RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FORD, LINDSEY DANIELLE

118 VALLEY BROOK RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



FOSTER, DARREN J

5312 INLET VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

POSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONY



FREEMAN, KARA ROSALEEN

7411 CHAD RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



GAMBLE, DERRITT E

828 WESTIN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374214200

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GARCIA, OSORIO

4105 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GONZALEZ DIAZ, DENI

1649 AURORA AVE CLEVELAND, 37211

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HILL, HARRY DELANO

6121 HARRISON OOLTEWAH RD HARRISON, 37421

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HUDSON, ROYDEN

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



JOHNSON, TAMRA SHARIE

925 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111576

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KELLEY, TORRI NICOLE

3493 CHANDLER PL CHATTANOOGA, 374101375

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LOCKHART, BRIAN KEITH

514 TIMBERLINKS SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LOPEZ MEJIA, RUSTEM JHOAN

1114 MCBRIEN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LUND, CARRIE A

7942 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212761

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCGREGOR, HARLEY DAWN

3798 S DICKS CREEK RD PLA FAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



MCMILLAN, BRADLEY ALAN

HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MICHAELS, PERRY DOUGLAS

1119 GREENSLAKE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MITCHELL, KERA DRASHUN

2226 EAST 26TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency:

ASSAULT



NELSON, TIERRA MICHELLE

5011 MARYLIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112571

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



PARIS, DARRELL DEWAYNE

5111 ROTARY DR.





CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPARIS, DERRICK DEJUAN1011 WOOD FINCH TRAIL HARRISON, 37421Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEREZ, ESSAU FUENTES2718 SHEPHERA VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOWELL, DENTON U3399 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRAMIREZ-MENDEZ, ELIAS BERNARDO2709 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEVIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)RAMSEUR, JULIAN ADRIANE275 CROLL CT CHATTANOOGA, 374101599Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSREAD, BRIGETTE D4735 NORCROSS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTROBERSON, DENZEL2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETAYLOR, GLADSTON JASON1870 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECRIMINAL SIMULATIONDRIVING WITHOUT A DRIVERS LICENSETOMAS-ANDRES, MARIO1019 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VASQUEZ PEREZ, VALERIAN ANDRES3408 SEVENTH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VICENTE-LOPEZ, ROBERTOCALHOUN ROSEMEAD, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEYOUNG, COSHA A4511 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATION