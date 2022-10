Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARIAS, DAVID SALAZAR

236 COTTONWOOD ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED)



ARNETT, ELIZABETH ASHLEY

9595 PRISCILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BLEDSOE, KENNETH DEAN

10356 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BOWLING, TOREZ LADELL

4921 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102028

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



CARAWAY, JENNIFER MAE

9245 SPRINGFIELD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

PETITION TO REVOKE



CARTER, LATORYA TOCCARA

2102 STUART ST.





CHATTANOOGA, 374065204Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPTR (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE)CHATMAN, DEBORAH ANN2726 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071139Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCHATMAN, LAMONDA E1 EAST 11TH ST APT 317 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COX, ELIJAH CHRISTIAN310S MISSION RIDGE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEEDINGTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONCRAFT, JONATHAN ERICSMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEARDUNIGAN, FRANCIS THOMAS3491 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)EMERT, LEE CHAPESHOMELESS RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEENLOW, STEPHANIE1316 VIRGINIA AVENUE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)EVANS, FELISHA MIRANDA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthFAILURE TO APPEAREVANS, GREGORY K116 HACKER CIR HARRIMAN, 33744Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARFAIRCHILD, TROY LEE302 CHERRY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FELIX, MELINDA SEBASTIAN3112 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONFLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE515 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FORESTER, TAMMY DENISE9103 RIVER OAKS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)HELLE, LUCA REI912 MURRELL ROAD APT.A SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLHIGDON, ZACHARIAH J220 FAIREVIEW DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEJONES, ANGELA ELOIS1410 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)KING, DARDREKIA ARLENE2013 WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064246Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLIVINGSTON-LETHCO, SETH ANDREW936 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT C #12 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LONG, DERRICK MONTRELL1409 WINGATE LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMANNING, BRANDON LEE2042 WINWOOD DRIVE APT 54 CLEVELAND, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMOON, BILLY RAY351 WHITTEMORE HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMORALES, ISAIAS717 WEEKS DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDOWNBY, JONATHAN MATHEW1207 SLOAN ST MURFREESBORO, 37130Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARRISH, ANTHONY SCOTT9905 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARPICKETT, WINTER FAITH175 PICKETT LN DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEQUINN, BETHANY MICHELLE2627 HIXSON PIKE APT144 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSREEDER, LAURIE ANN900 BOBWHITE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTYSMITH, OSHAE KADARIS2111 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044424Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallFEDERALSNEED, PATRICK SHANE7958 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGTHOMAS, JAMALL RASHAD3801 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANMETRE, HEATHER ELIZABETH8810 FOREST POND DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VINSON, TAIZON SHYHEED3526 WILLIAMSBURG RD CLEVELAND, 37353Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYWILSON, ABIGAYLE S2512 INVERNESS DR NW CLEVELAND,Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIO DRIVERS LICENSE LAWSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSWILSON, BENJAMIN THOMAS926 CASTLEVIEW DR HOMELESS IN CHATT RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATION