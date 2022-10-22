Vehicle Fire Spreads Into East Brainerd House, But Firefighters Limit The Damage

A vehicle fire spread into the front of an East Brainerd home Saturday night, but Chattanooga firefighters made a quick stop on it, limiting the damage.

At 8:22 p.m., Green Shift companies were called to the 1600 block of Southernwood Drive where a car fire in the driveway of a house extended into the structure. The flames ran up the vinyl siding on the front of the residence and got into the attic, but the fire was contained by responding crews.

They made a swift knockdown on both the vehicle fire and residential fire.

The cause is under investigation. There were no injuries.

Quint 21, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Squad 13, Squad 19, Quint 6, Battalion 1 and Battalion 2 responded, along with CPD, HCEMS, EPB, CFD Supply and CFD Investigations.