 Sunday, October 23, 2022 54.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Vehicle Fire Spreads Into East Brainerd House, But Firefighters Limit The Damage

Saturday, October 22, 2022
  • - photo by CFD
  • - photo by CFD
  • - photo by CFD

A vehicle fire spread into the front of an East Brainerd home Saturday night, but Chattanooga firefighters made a quick stop on it, limiting the damage.

At 8:22 p.m., Green Shift companies were called to the 1600 block of Southernwood Drive where a car fire in the driveway of a house extended into the structure. The flames ran up the vinyl siding on the front of the residence and got into the attic, but the fire was contained by responding crews.

They made a swift knockdown on both the vehicle fire and residential fire.

The cause is under investigation. There were no injuries.

Quint 21, Squad 7, Ladder 7, Squad 13, Squad 19, Quint 6, Battalion 1 and Battalion 2 responded, along with CPD, HCEMS, EPB, CFD Supply and CFD Investigations. 


October 23, 2022

Police Blotter: Falling Light Fixture Damages Man's Car At Gas Pump; Man Threatens Pharmacy Employees Who Have No Remedy For His Warts

October 23, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 22, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Property damage was reported at the Midnight Oil, 631 Signal Mountain Road. Police spoke with two men - one driving a 2021 Toyota Highlander and one an employee with Petro Imaging. The employee ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, DEONTAE CLAYTON 206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114210 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRUGS GENERAL ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLIGOOD, WILLIAM MICHAEL 1603 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Falling Light Fixture Damages Man's Car At Gas Pump; Man Threatens Pharmacy Employees Who Have No Remedy For His Warts

Property damage was reported at the Midnight Oil, 631 Signal Mountain Road. Police spoke with two men - one driving a 2021 Toyota Highlander and one an employee with Petro Imaging. The employee told police that he owns the mobile lighting repair business and was making repairs to the lighting over the gas pumps. He said that while working on the lights using his bucket truck, the ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, DEONTAE CLAYTON 206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114210 Age at Arrest: 31 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA POSSESSION OF METH ... (click for more)

Opinion

Standing With Rhonda Thurman

Semillas, a group claiming to represent the Hispanic community in Chattanooga, is demanding HCDE School Board member Rhonda Thurman resign. Their excuse is Rhonda Thurman dared to acknowledge the increase in the number of non-English speaking students attending HCDE from five percent of total school enrollment in 2015 to over 9.2 percent in 2022. Because these students were ... (click for more)

Taylor Termination Is Deserved

Rheubin Taylor’s termination by Mayor Wamp is deserved. In fact, his termination should have come immediately following the revelation that his office destroyed records requested in an open records request. I don’t care how long he has served in this position, open defiance of the open records laws in the state of Tennessee should not merit an extension of a contract, ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Hang 52 Points In Opening Half Against UT-Martin As They Go To 7-0

Undefeated Tennessee scored as many points as they did against Alabama in the opening half against UT-Martin on Homecoming at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. With the 65-24 victory, the Vols improve to 7-0 prior to taking on Kentucky next Saturday. The FCS Skyhawks drove down for a score to tie the game at 7-7, but it was all downhill after that as the Hendon Hooker-led Vols scored ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: William Wright Helped Vols Get On The Right Track Against Martin

The week after his memorable cameo appearance, William Wright was working an encore to forget. Tennessee’s walk-on defensive back had just been whistled for his second penalty. The holding call helped extend a UT-Martin drive. The Skyhawks already had scored one touchdown and were threatening UT’s end zone again Then Wright flipped his script. He was quick about it, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors